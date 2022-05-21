 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

It is time to start thinking about vacation Bible school for kids

Vacation Bible school
ClipArtBest.com

Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed through summer.

Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church’s name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.).

Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com.

No information will be taken over the phone.

July 18-20

Bible Sports Camp: 9-11:30 a.m., Longview Church of Christ, 2219 50th Ave., Longview. Fast-paced sports activities done in a framework of good citizenship and spiritual values; crafts for children who wish to do them. Snack provided. For children 5 years old through fifth grade. Free. To register, send an email to LVCCBibleSportsCamp@gmail.com.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

