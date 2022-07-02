It is time to start thinking about vacation Bible school for kids

Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed through summer.

Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church’s name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.).

Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken over the phone.

JULY 11-15

Make Waves: 9 a.m.-noon, Timberlake Church, 1955 Huntington Ave. S., Castle Rock. Make Waves with Bible stories, music, crafts, games, activities, snacks.

For children 3 years old (must be potty trained) through fifth grade. Free. Register at timberlakechurch.com/camps through July 10. In person registration takes place the morning of July 11. Info: Chelsea Towell, kids director, chelsea.t@timberlake.church.

JULY 18-20

Bible Sports Camp: 9-11:30 a.m., Longview Church of Christ, 2219 50th Ave., Longview. Fast-paced sports activities done in a framework of good citizenship and spiritual values; crafts for children who wish to do them. Snack provided. For children 5 years old through fifth grade. Free. To register, send an email to LVCCBibleSportsCamp@gmail.com.

JULY 25-29

Rockway Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through: 9 a.m.-noon, Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso. For children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. Bible lessons, singing, crafts, snacks and recreation provided. Free. Register online at www.rosevalleyfriendschurch.com or at the door.

Wilderness Escape, Where God Guides and Provides: 9-11:45 a.m., Toutle Christian Fellowship, 5067 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Bible stories, games, imagination station, snacks and music. For children 4 to 12 years old. Free. Register in advance at www.toutle.org. For details, call or text Laurie at 360-751-3323; or send her an email to laurie@toutle.org.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

