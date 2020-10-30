Isolation, depression in remote-learning kids seem to turn around in hybrid

“My son is so happy to be back at school even if only two days a week, and we are so grateful to be able to do so,” a parent wrote. “I have noticed a significant improvement in his listening and behavior at home since returning. It was really hard on him to not see his peers/teacher.”

Another parent added that full-time in-person learning was needed because “my second grader lights up on in person days,” while other responses said they worried that a return to online learning would have an even worse negative effect.

Parents added that having time apart made the family dynamic better, and that “behavior on the days he’s in school are far better than the days he is in front of a computer.”

“He gets very emotional with all of the screen time and very frustrated with navigating the online classroom set up. Most days he spends crying trying to stay caught up,” the parent wrote.

A few parents said the adjustment from in-person back to remote was more damaging, and the social distance safety measures were further stalling social development.