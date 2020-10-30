Isolation, depression in remote-learning kids seem to turn around in hybrid

Kelso students who are learning at home report high levels of mental stress and social isolation, even as they say remote learning is improving, according to a new district survey.
For fully remote students, 38% of parents and caregivers said they felt full remote made their student’s sense of well-being worse, according to a survey sent out to students and families by the district. Many comments that grades were slipping and they were seeing signs of depression.
“Social interaction is missing and it is a very important process in children’s lives,” a parent said in the anonymous survey. “Missing out on interaction can cause significant issues. I believe the little interaction they get in the online classroom is helping but not enough for proper development.”
A student responding to the survey said “it’s become extremely depressing not being in school during this time of year.”
“I already socially struggle, but now it will be worse,” they said. “Having the hybrid is extremely important for the mental and social wellbeing of my fellow students, it’s hard enough not having all the fun activities.”
Another 28% of the nearly 600 people surveyed said they didn’t see a change in their student, and the other 29% said they felt well-being had improved.
A certified staff member said “motivation, mental health, and home life impact buy-in on a week-to-week basis. It’s discouraging but preferable to unsafe school conditions.”
However, 82% of parents, 75% of the nearly 700 students surveyed and 95% of the 100 staff members surveyed said they thought fully remote learning and engagement were better this fall than they were in the spring.
Parent comments still pinpointed balancing full-time work with helping students as a problem, with one parent saying “we work all day and by evening my kids aren’t in a learning mode.”
A classified staff member pointed out that they have to “be teacher at home and (at) full-time work.”
“It’s unbearable for my child and my family,” they wrote.
Concerns about mental health flipped around for younger students when they moved to a hybrid model, the survey showed. At the time of the survey, only K-2 students were in hybrid.
“My kids were both so excited for the in-person days,” one parent wrote. “They have provided an important mental and social boost.”
Once K-2 students returned to the classroom two days a week, 85% of parents and caregivers surveyed said they saw an improvement in students’ mental, social and emotional health. About 7% said nothing had changed, 3% said it was worse and 5% did not answer the question.
“My son is so happy to be back at school even if only two days a week, and we are so grateful to be able to do so,” a parent wrote. “I have noticed a significant improvement in his listening and behavior at home since returning. It was really hard on him to not see his peers/teacher.”
Another parent added that full-time in-person learning was needed because “my second grader lights up on in person days,” while other responses said they worried that a return to online learning would have an even worse negative effect.
Parents added that having time apart made the family dynamic better, and that “behavior on the days he’s in school are far better than the days he is in front of a computer.”
“He gets very emotional with all of the screen time and very frustrated with navigating the online classroom set up. Most days he spends crying trying to stay caught up,” the parent wrote.
A few parents said the adjustment from in-person back to remote was more damaging, and the social distance safety measures were further stalling social development.
“My child is so sad,” one parent wrote. “He wants to play with his friends and sit next to other kids on the bus. It’s important for his social skills and if they can’t play together and have to feel alone they shouldn’t be there.”
Hybrid isn’t easier on the staff. While many commented that they were happy to have kids back in classrooms, the workload also increased as they’re expected to teach in-person and provide assignments for remote students on off days.
“Teachers are being asked to teach in two different modes and take on numerous new roles without having enough time to plan/prep for everything,” one certificated staff member wrote. “This shows a disregard for teachers’ well-being; there is no way to complete everything during the school day so I have to take things home nightly.”
Teachers in fully remote situations are also having to take on more duties, one staff member wrote, and “teaching is just about becoming an impossible task. Teacher burn-out is a real threat, as is their mental/emotional well-being.”
Other teachers said “it’s great to actually see students multiple times every week.”
“This has helped my mental health greatly and I think it’s helping some students as well,” one wrote.
Overall, many parents said that they feared the isolation would cause more long-term harm mentally and academically than COVID-19.
“While the risk of the COVID virus is a reality, a larger and more certain reality is that our kids are facing isolation,” one parent wrote.
