Is a 'floating habitat' the key to understanding rebounding fish in Spirit Lake?

“They die happy,” Gawel said mildly, teetering precariously on the log raft. “I might be anthropomorphizing a bit.”

Some of his colleagues also had installed sediment traps under the log raft to see what is shedding off the logs and how much.

The bugs sampled from the log raft include mayflies, midges, caddisflies, damselflies and dragonflies. In contrast, researchers primarily capture only midges — small flies — out on open water, according to Jeremy Davis.

Back in the lab, Gawel said they will count the number of bugs and species. In the past, they would dry out the bugs, grind them up and extract the nutrients to measure the ratio.

During the past decade he’s been coming to Spirit Lake, Gawel said the vegetation has returned in the pumice plain and the lake’s chemical signature has decreased since the eruption. But researchers are still trying to figure out the impact of those changes, and sometimes patterns don’t emerge for a long time.

In addition, the log raft has shrunk over the years as the tree sink. Logs once covered 50% of the lake, but now they only cover about 20%.

Looking at where the nutrients come from and where they end up was a new research question, he said, and it could have a practical application.