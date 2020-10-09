Investigators: Man shot by police had loaded gun but did not fire

In the account released Thursday night by the major crimes team, Aguilar-Tofte, 33, ignored Longview Detective Jordan Sanders' orders to stay on the ground when he first fell and "a semiautomatic pistol slid away from his person in the alley.” The report said Sanders told Aguilar-Tofte to put his hands behind his back and "Tofte immediately dove for the pistol and picked it up from the ground.”

The press release said Sanders was in fear for his life and the safety of Detective Matt Hartley, who was with him, so he “fired three shots, with one hitting Tofte” in the right underarm area. The other two shots struck unoccupied vehicles in an adjacent car dealership lot, the press release said. According to the press release, the shots were fired around 1:27 p.m.

After he was shot, Aguilar-Tofte continued to flee, according to the press release. Officers caught up with him about a minute and a half later. They called for an ambulance for the third time, nine seconds after detaining Aguilar-Tofte, and applied a chest seal to the wound, the press release said. The ambulance arrived at the scene about five minutes after the shots were fired, just before 1:32 p.m.