Investigators: Man shot by police had loaded gun but did not fire

Justin Aguilar-Tofte was fatally shot by police when he picked up his pistol after officers told him not to, investigators said in a report released late Thursday.
The Longview man had been sought on a warrant when he fled from police the afternoon of Oct. 2. The fatal chase, in the area of Cypress Street and 14th Avenue, was captured by several area surveillance cameras and shown in a video released by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team with a press statement about the shooting. The Longview Police Department does not have body cameras or vehicle cameras.
The video from a business security camera shows two officers running after Aguilar-Tofte in an alley off 14th Avenue. Aguilar-Tofte falls to the pavement in front of them, and an object that police later identified as a loaded semiautomatic handgun slides from his pocket, landing perhaps six feet away.
With two officers aiming their handguns at him from about 10 feet away, Aguilar-Tofte can be seen scrambling to his feet, then falling again near the gun. At that point, he is shot by one of the officers. The video shows the wounded man then get up and run away, with police in pursuit. No further shots were fired, police said.
At no time during foot chase did Aguilar-Tofte point his weapon at officers, or fire his .380 caliber Smith and Wesson semiautomatic pistol, according to the report.
In the account released Thursday night by the major crimes team, Aguilar-Tofte, 33, ignored Longview Detective Jordan Sanders' orders to stay on the ground when he first fell and "a semiautomatic pistol slid away from his person in the alley.” The report said Sanders told Aguilar-Tofte to put his hands behind his back and "Tofte immediately dove for the pistol and picked it up from the ground.”
The press release said Sanders was in fear for his life and the safety of Detective Matt Hartley, who was with him, so he “fired three shots, with one hitting Tofte” in the right underarm area. The other two shots struck unoccupied vehicles in an adjacent car dealership lot, the press release said. According to the press release, the shots were fired around 1:27 p.m.
After he was shot, Aguilar-Tofte continued to flee, according to the press release. Officers caught up with him about a minute and a half later. They called for an ambulance for the third time, nine seconds after detaining Aguilar-Tofte, and applied a chest seal to the wound, the press release said. The ambulance arrived at the scene about five minutes after the shots were fired, just before 1:32 p.m.
Medics treated Aguilar-Tofte at the scene for about 20 minutes before bringing him to St. John PeaceHealth Medical Center at around 1:51 p.m., “where he later succumbed to his injury,” the press release said.
The Longview Police Department placed Sanders on Critical Incident Leave, per their department policies and procedures, the press release said.
The incident began around 1:26 p.m. in the 500 block of Oregon Way. According to the press release, Aguilar-Tofte had a confirmed warrant for his arrest and the detectives had information that he had recently obtained a firearm.
The press release said that after police contacted Aguilar-Tofte, he fled south on Oregon Way, then turned east as he ran past the Woodworkers Local 536 building. Witnesses in the building heard and saw the chase, the report said.
About 33 seconds after contacting Aguilar-Tofte, Longview Sgt. John Reeves, who was nearby in an unmarked vehicle, notified dispatch that police were in a foot pursuit, the press release said.
As Sanders and Hartley chased Aguilar-Tofte, Sanders “noted Tofte was reaching into his sweatshirt pocket as he ran" and that "it appeared that an object in Tofte’s sweatshirt pocket was weighing his sweatshirt down,” the press release said.
After Aguilar-Tofte turned north and ran through the alley between Oregon Way and 14th Avenue, ignoring officer commands to stop, Sanders used a TASER, “which had a limited effect,” the press release said. He “went to the ground briefly" then continued running. Moments later, he fell again and the pistol came out of his pocket, prompting the series of events that led Sanders to fire.
Seconds after Aguilar-Tofte was shot, Sanders called for aid, according to the press release, and thirty seconds later Reeves also requested emergency medical services. In that period, the officers lost sight of Aguilar-Tofte.
When Sanders and Reeves located Aguilar-Tofte near 557 14th Ave., he “was reportedly holding the pistol and made suicidal statements,” according to witnesses and the involved officers.
The investigation is ongoing. Major crimes team investigators have already conducted interviews with the involved officers, people who had been with Aguilar-Tofte at the time and more than 15 citizen witnesses who were in the area at the time of this incident, the press release said.
When processing the scene, major crimes team investigators found a loaded pistol magazine near the sidewalk on Oregon Way where the foot pursuit started that matched the loaded magazine found with Aguilar-Tofte’s pistol. Investigators also located a box of ammunition of the same caliber in the alley, the press release said.
The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is a group of investigators from Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies and that serves as an independent investigation team for the region, per Washington law. In this case, detectives from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Kelso Police Department were assigned to this investigation and Longview police were excluded, as it is the involved department, the press release said. The team also includes Longview citizen representatives.
Aguilar-Tofte's family released a statement earlier in the week and also held a vigil for him.
