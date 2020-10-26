Investigators finish report on Oct. 2 police shooting, prosecutor will review

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team completed its investigation into the Oct. 2 police shooting of Justin Aguilar-Tofte and will send it to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor for review.
A weekend press release added some new details about the fatal incident, saying that items had been removed from the scene prior to the arrival of scene security officers and that Aguilar-Tofte had methamphetamine, opiates and THC in his system at the time of the fatal pursuit.
On Oct. 2, Longview Detectives Jordan Sanders and Matt Hartley approached Aguilar-Tofte, 33, in the area of Cypress Street and 14th Avenue to arrest Aguilar-Tofte on a felony warrant. According to police press releases, they had information that Aguilar-Tofte had recently been in possession of a firearm.
According to police press releases, Aguilar-Tofte ran from officers after they identified themselves and advised him he was under arrest. During the foot chase, officers used a TASER, which had “a limited effect.” He was able to get up and continue running before tripping again.
“While running through the alley, Tofte fell and an item slid away from his person. Detective Sanders recognized this to be a pistol and ordered Tofte to put his hands behind his back,” the Oct. 24 press release said. “Tofte immediately picked up the gun and Detective Sanders stated he believed Tofte presented an imminent threat.”
Sanders then fired three shots, one striking Aguilar-Tofte in the right underarm area. Later, investigators found that the pistol did have a round chambered, according to an Oct. 8 press release, but Aguilar-Tofte did not fire his pistol at officers as he fled.
After he was shot, Aguilar-Tofte continued to flee. Officers caught up with him about a minute and a half later and called for an ambulance multiple times while giving Aguilar-Tofte aid. He was taken to St. John Peacehealth Medical Center and later died, press releases said.
Saturday’s press release set out nine details that investigators established through “extensive investigation,” with half of them details about the foot chase that the major crimes team shared in previous press releases.
The Saturday press release added an explanation about why Aguilar-Tofte was able to get up and continue running after being stuck with a TASER.
“Surveillance video showed Tofte fall, but he quickly returned to his feet and continue to run,” the press release said. “Data retrieved from the TASER showed there was only an intermittent connection, meaning the TASER deployment did not result in the intended neuromuscular incapacitation.”
Aguilar-Tofte’s family had previously asked why officers did not restrain Aguilar-Tofte after TASER use.
The press release also said that “early in the investigation detectives learned items had been removed from the scene prior to the arrival of scene security officers.”
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy and Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team commander Troy Brightbill said surveillance video showed investigators that the people in a gray car associated with Aguilar-Tofte had removed his hat and potentially other items from the alley.
The car had followed the officers and Aguilar-Tofte down the alley during the incident.
"We know from the video that they collected Tofte’s hat, but cannot see what other items may have been picked up," Brightbill said. "Another subject, not affiliated with Tofte or the subjects in the gray car, picked up money that was dropped near Oregon Way."
Brightbill said all three subjects have been identified and interviewed.
Additionally, the Smith and Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol recovered from Aguilar-Tofte “was stolen from a Cowlitz County resident," the press release said. Brightbill clarified that the stolen gun is still under investigation and it's not clear how Aguilar-Tofte got it.
"We are still trying to determine how Tofte obtained the gun," Brightbill said.
Toxicology results also showed the presence of methamphetamine, opiates and THC in Aguilar-Tofte’s system, according to the press release.
The full Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team report was to be submitted to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor for review on Monday. The medical examiner’s report and any other pending laboratory reports are to be submitted as they are finished, the press release said. The Major Crimes Team is a group of investigators from Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies and that serves as an independent investigation team for the region, per Washington law.
Sander, who was placed on Critical Incident Leave per the department's policies and procedures, will now undergo a Longview police internal investigation, Brightbill said.
