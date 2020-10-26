Investigators finish report on Oct. 2 police shooting, prosecutor will review

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team completed its investigation into the Oct. 2 police shooting of Justin Aguilar-Tofte and will send it to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor for review.

A weekend press release added some new details about the fatal incident, saying that items had been removed from the scene prior to the arrival of scene security officers and that Aguilar-Tofte had methamphetamine, opiates and THC in his system at the time of the fatal pursuit.

On Oct. 2, Longview Detectives Jordan Sanders and Matt Hartley approached Aguilar-Tofte, 33, in the area of Cypress Street and 14th Avenue to arrest Aguilar-Tofte on a felony warrant. According to police press releases, they had information that Aguilar-Tofte had recently been in possession of a firearm.

According to police press releases, Aguilar-Tofte ran from officers after they identified themselves and advised him he was under arrest. During the foot chase, officers used a TASER, which had “a limited effect.” He was able to get up and continue running before tripping again.