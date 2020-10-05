Investigation continues into death of Longview man shot by police Friday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many spoke through tears, saying while he had trouble with breaking the law in the past, he was working to put that behind him and start a new life. His mother Cindy Aguilar-Alderette said in an interview that her son had many friends who loved him dearly.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team will investigate the incident. The team is an independent investigation team created to meet the guidelines of a new state law and consists of detectives from Cowlitz County area law enforcement agencies, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Monday.

Brightbill said Longview police will not participate in this investigation, as it is the involved agency. He did not identify the officer, or officers, involved, but said more information should be released later this week after the team conducts more interviews.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on 14th Avenue and Cypress Street, after Longview Street Crimes detectives unsuccessfully tried to capture Aguilar-Tofte using less-than-lethal means, according to a Friday evening release.