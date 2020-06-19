Interstate Bridge protest beginning

Vancouver resident Nijel Wilson, saying he is part of the Portland-based nonprofit called M.A.D. PDX, told the Vancouver Columbioan that the s demonstration is mainly meant to raise awareness for Juneteenth and also to demand racial equality. Juneteenth, June 19, is the holiday celebrating the emancipation of black slaves in 1865.

“We want people to know it’s like Independence Day,” Wilson said.

Ozzie George, one of the founders of M.A.D. PDX, said, “We’re here to help Black lives and support anything that supports us.” He said they organized a march in Vancouver because, “In Portland you hear a lot of great things going on. I just want to do something different.”