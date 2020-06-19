Interstate Bridge protest beginning

About 200 people marched onto the Interstate Bridge at about 5 p.m. Friday and shut down the southbound span during the evening rush hour in yet another demonstration against police racism and brutality.
It was not clear whether protesters planned to move to the northbound span and shut it down later in the evening.
A small group of counter-demonstrators assembled along the side of the freeway, but no incidents between the groups occurred, at least early in the demonstration.
The Washington State Patrol advised motorists to use Interstate 205 and the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge.
"The (southbound) roadway will be blocked for an extended period of time. There is no ETA for reopening," WSP spokesman Will Finn tweeted at about 5 p.m.
Earlier, demonstrators were sitting quietly in Ester Short Park, located in downtown Vancouver a short distance from Interstate 5.They , toted signs that now have become familiar in the protests that have followed the death of George Floyd: "All Mothers were summoned when George Floyd called for his Mama," "Justice for All," "No justice, no peace," and "No killer Cops."
They shared smiles and light banter with a few police officers who showed up briefly to monitor the situation.
"We're going to stop traffic ... so we show the public this isn't over. We'll keep fighting for racial justice," said one of the demonstrators, Emily Hancock."We're hoping to send a message to the community that this movement will persist as long as it has to for change to happen."
Vancouver resident Nijel Wilson, saying he is part of the Portland-based nonprofit called M.A.D. PDX, told the Vancouver Columbioan that the s demonstration is mainly meant to raise awareness for Juneteenth and also to demand racial equality. Juneteenth, June 19, is the holiday celebrating the emancipation of black slaves in 1865.
“We want people to know it’s like Independence Day,” Wilson said.
Ozzie George, one of the founders of M.A.D. PDX, said, “We’re here to help Black lives and support anything that supports us.” He said they organized a march in Vancouver because, “In Portland you hear a lot of great things going on. I just want to do something different.”
“If you’re over there, you’re preaching to the choir. I’m trying to spread the light over here. We have got to show people love is everywhere,” George told The Columbian.
Demonstrators have been occupying Portland area bridges nearly every night in recent weeks to call for an end to racism and police brutality following the death of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes on May 25.
Authorities had been circulating reports saying that protesters planned to shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes in an demonstration between 4 and 7 p.m. Highway and State Patrol representatives have said they would monitor the situation but would not stop the protesters and would seek to protect the marchers and the motoring public.
This story will be expanded.
