Interstate 5 Bridge across Columbia River to close for work in September
Oregon Department of Transportation

Construction work on the Interstate 5 Bridge across the Columbia River will cause temporary closures to parts of the highway this fall.  

The biggest affects on traffic will occur in September, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. However, various bridge lifts, lane closures and ramp closures will begin in August and last through Ocotober. 

The northbound span closes Sept. 12 – 20 so construction crews can replace mechanical parts that help lift and lower the bridge, according to the news release. The southbound span will remain open to traffic in both directions during this time. Movable concrete barriers will split northbound and southbound traffic, and two lanes will be designated for traffic traveling in the heaviest direction. 

One southbound lane will close Sept. 21 – 27 as crews remove equipment from the area and repair a median barrier, according to the release. ODOT expects travel delays between Vancouver and Portland. 

Periodic nighttime closure for one or two lanes at a time will occur throughout the construction, as well as nighttime closures for ramps. Bridge lifts on I-5 north will occur for up to 30 minutes. 

