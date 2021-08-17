 Skip to main content
Intermittent lane closures on Tennant Way through Aug. 19
Intermittent lane closures on Tennant Way through Aug. 19

Road lane closures on Tennant Way between Oregon Way and Seventh Avenue take place intermittently through Thursday.

The City of Longview Parks and Recreation Department is closing the eastbound and westbound lanes while providing landscape maintenance.

The traffic flow will be reduced to one lane in each direction at times.

To avoid delays, drivers should use alternate routes.

