Intermittent lane closures on Tennant Way from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26
Road lane closures on Tennant Way between Oregon Way and Seventh Avenue take place intermittently starting Aug. 23. Work should be completed by Aug. 26.

The City of Longview Parks and Recreation Department is closing the eastbound and westbound lanes while providing landscape maintenance.

The traffic flow will be reduced to one lane in each direction at times.

To avoid delays, drivers should use alternate routes.

