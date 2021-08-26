Intermittent closures on Tennant Way start Monday

The City of Longview Parks Department will be closing lanes of travel for landscape maintenance on Tennant Way between Oregon Way and Seventh Avenue next week.
Intermittent closures will take place on both eastbound and westbound lanes beginning Monday and ending Thursday. Traffic flow will be reduced to one lane each direction at times. To avoid delays, motorists should use alternate routes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today