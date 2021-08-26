 Skip to main content
Intermittent closures on Tennant Way start Monday
Intermittent closures on Tennant Way start Monday

Road work STOCK

The City of Longview Parks Department will be closing lanes of travel for landscape maintenance on Tennant Way between Oregon Way and Seventh Avenue next week. 

Intermittent closures will take place on both eastbound and westbound lanes beginning Monday and ending Thursday. Traffic flow will be reduced to one lane each direction at times. To avoid delays, motorists should use alternate routes.

