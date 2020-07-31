Interim superintendent brings new energy, excitement to Rainier

RAINIER — The first month on the job has been a “whirlwind” for interim Rainier Superintendent Joseph Hattrick.
He moved to Rainier from Arizona, created a school opening plan under COVID-19 and has been getting to know staff and families. There have been many long, worthwhile days in the office.
“It really was go, go, go, go, and now I’ve been on the job almost a month and haven’t really had a moment to stop and reflect,” he said. “But ... getting to know the community, parents, students and staff, that’s been awesome.”
He said Rainier has been welcoming, open and supportive, which is precisely why he wanted to leave Phoenix and return to the area he grew up in.
Hattrick, 42, said he was born and raised in Vancouver. His dad graduated from Wahkiakum High School and his mom from R.A. Long. He has relatives in Longview still, so he’s familiar with the area, he said.
That familiarity was one of the things that stuck out to the school board as they interviewed him to temporarily replace Superintendent Michael Carter, board president Kari Hollander said.
“We wanted someone who was excited, and he was. He had done his research, not only on our school and school district, but also on our community,” she said. “He knew for the most part what he was getting into and he was willing to make the move and that spoke a lot to us.”
Hattrick said after roughly 16 years in Arizona, serving as principal or superintendent at three different charter schools, it was time to move on. And he said he wanted to move into the public school setting as well.
“This (job) came about and it seemed like a perfect fit. I do love small towns. There’s definitely a strong family feel and community that I just love,” Hattrick said.
He dove in right away, attending board meetings, having listening sessions about the school reopening plan and meeting his new community. He said he was so eager to start, he was in the office about a week earlier than he had to be, cleaning it up and getting ready.
“There’s so much potential at Rainier,” he said. While he said he’s just started, he loves the district so far and would love to become the permanent superintendent.
Before he went into education, Hattrick said he was a social worker and school counselor, which influences his leadership style.
“I do try to lead with a servant’s heart. Small districts like Rainier really support that philosophy. I feel like Rainier is the perfect fit for me right now,” he said.
That view of leadership is a sharp contrast to that of former superintendent Carter, who was often criticized for his top-down leadership style. Carter sometimes left board and community members surprised by new information shared at meetings. (A recent example was his announcement at a May board meeting that the district spent $80,000 on technology for COVID-19 distance learning during a spending freeze.) An operating agreement that the school board agreed to with Hattrick on Tuesday is a clear indication the board wants more communication.
When picking its top five priorities for Hattrick on Tuesday, the board focused on transparency. Members said they want Hattrick to focus on providing data and appropriate information to the board, as well as follow-up information on concerns, communicating promptly and effectively and being visible in the community.
On his end, Hattrick asked that the board worked to foster unity, harmony and open communications within the board and to avoid surprising each other with items at board meetings.
Hattrick said his love of education was sparked at Western Washington University. In college, he was required to do an internship in a school while earning his bachelor’s degree in Human Services, which he received in 2000.
He said helping students overcome challenges “just clicked,” but when he moved to a principal role later in a Washington school it was a natural fit for his skills and passions.
“To be able to affect changes at a greater level than a classroom was something that really excited me,” he said.
Hattrick also holds a doctoral degree in Organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University, which he earned in 2018, a degree in educational administration from Western Washington University earned in 2005 and a master’s degree in Social Work from Eastern Washington University, earned in 2004.
He likes to bring a spirit of celebration to districts, making them positive, empowering places to work and learn.
“Those are the things that really get me excited to get up in the morning, to help change people’s current conditions and improve them,” he said.
Hollander said she’s felt the change already.
“He’s bringing a new energy and a new excitement to not only the board, but students and parents he’s been able to meet with so far,” she said.
Hollander said the board was eager to work with Hattrick, especially once they get past the current challenge of how to reopen schools.
And Hattrick emphasized that he doesn’t want the plan to be a one-and-done deal.
“I’m also not content with simply doing just enough. I want to make sure in the plans that we’re developing, students can still get some rigorous, relevant instruction, that our teachers feel supported but also that the district moves forward,” he said.
His ambitions also stretch beyond the realm of a typical interim superintendent, he said. While most view the role as management and keeping things running, he’s getting Rainier started on a three- to five-year strategic planning process to map out how the district wants to grow and sharpen its vision and mission statement.
“There’s a balance to it all. I want to do everything but I also don’t want to be that superintendent that comes in and changes everything,” he said. “I don’t make decisions in a silo.”
Hollander said with Hattrick’s dedication and new ideas, it “feels like a new beginning.”
