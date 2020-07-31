Interim superintendent brings new energy, excitement to Rainier

Hattrick said after roughly 16 years in Arizona, serving as principal or superintendent at three different charter schools, it was time to move on. And he said he wanted to move into the public school setting as well.

“This (job) came about and it seemed like a perfect fit. I do love small towns. There’s definitely a strong family feel and community that I just love,” Hattrick said.

He dove in right away, attending board meetings, having listening sessions about the school reopening plan and meeting his new community. He said he was so eager to start, he was in the office about a week earlier than he had to be, cleaning it up and getting ready.

“There’s so much potential at Rainier,” he said. While he said he’s just started, he loves the district so far and would love to become the permanent superintendent.

Before he went into education, Hattrick said he was a social worker and school counselor, which influences his leadership style.

“I do try to lead with a servant’s heart. Small districts like Rainier really support that philosophy. I feel like Rainier is the perfect fit for me right now,” he said.