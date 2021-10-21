Interim RiverCities Transit Manager James Seeks will become permanent

Current RiverCities interim Transit Manager James Seeks will become the permanent Transit Manager, the City of Longview announced Thursday.

Seeks has been the RiverCities Transit Operations Supervisor since 2016 and has more than 40 years of public service experience.

He "displays extraordinary knowledge of the transit industry," according to a city press release, and "has a strong track record of collaborative leadership, innovative transit service development and a history of successful partnerships with agencies providing paratransit service to older adults and persons with disabilities."

According to the press release, Seeks often has noted he is “dedicated to getting people where they need to go.”

"This devotion to public transit shines in his daily work ethic, attention to the needs of passengers, and long-range planning goals," the press release said.

Seeks was appointed interim manager in July after RiverCities’ General Manager Amy Asher accepted a job leading the Mason Transit Authority near Spokane.

