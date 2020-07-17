Interest in local state parks soars even as COVID-19 creates budget shortfall

After stay-at-home orders lifted, Washingtonians have been turning in droves to local state parks for recreation and relaxation, according to park officials, giving the park system a boost of funding after closures cut into its revenue.
Mischa Cowles, area manager for Lewis County and Cowlitz County, said people are very eager to get back into the parks.
“We are selling Discover passes like hotcakes and we’re not having any complaints,” she said, speaking of the annual entry passes to state parks.
People are also taking advantage of the summer weather to go camping, Cowles said, filling parks during the week that were usually much emptier.
“In the parks that we had somewhat low attendance mid-week, that (attendance) has doubled. We’re still not completely full in some of those parks, but we are much busier midweek and that’s also nice to see,” she said.
An improved financial outlook means all state parks in Southwest Washington will remain open as long as no more coronavirus restrictions occur, officials said.
State parks are heavily reliant on admission fees, Assistant Director of park administrative services Shelly Hagen said, with 76% of the system’s operating budget coming from that revenue. The several-month COVID-19 park closures earlier this year created a projected $15 million shortfall, according to Hagen.
“We rely heavily on our user fees, so if we’re not open and operational and those fees start going down, especially through our busy season which is what we’re in now, it can have pretty significant impact,” she said.
Of the park’s earned revenue, 36% comes from Discover pass sales, while 38% comes from camping fees, 11% from department of licensing donations and the rest from miscellaneous sources, Hagen said.
Parks collect nearly three-quarters of its revenue from March to September hat revenue, she said. So when they closed mid-March, camping fees evaporated and Discover pass sales plummeted.
“What we saw was an immediate reduction when things started shutting down,” Hagen said.
Fortunately, May and June Discover pass sales have rebounded to normal levels, Hagen said. But it might not be enough to balance the budget, especially if another closure is ordered during the busy summer season, she said. The projected $15 million revenue loss due to COVID-19 is about 12% of the budgeted earned revenue.
“We’re still projecting an overall loss but we’re managing and we’re optimistic about what we’re seeing,” she said. “We’re hoping to keep parks open and provide the safety that people need and that staff need.”
To help manage the shortfall, the state parks system adopted a hiring freeze, Hagen said, leaving 40 permanent positions open and decreasing the seasonal staffing levels at some parks.
About half of the park system’s workforce is seasonal, Hagen said. And there are roughly 500 permanent employees, she said, so leaving 40 positions open reduced the permanent workforce by about 8%.
“We’re trying to preserve staffing and trying to cut wherever we could in non-staff areas,” Hagen added. “We still have to plan for staying within our resources. We are in a continuous planning effort.”
When the parks closed, most seasonal workers were laid off, Cowles said. Now, some have been hired back, but at reduced levels. And in the Upper Cowlitz area, she has decided not to fill one permanent position and has cut a winter position.
“We just know these things are coming, so when we do that we have to cut somewhere in terms of the field and what we can manage and what we can’t. That makes it harder to hold our standards as high as we want to hold them,” she said.
Visitors to the parks will see the effects of those reductions in the form of fewer projects, Cowles said. Several beautification projects have been paused, she said, because the budget and staff power is no longer there.
But there are a few silver linings, Hagen and Cowles said. Hagen said that the pandemic has sparked discussion about if new facilities should have touchless lights and faucets, and changed cleaning procedures in the long run.
And Cowles said more people have reconnected with their local parks.
“At some point you stop visiting it because it’s right there and you’ve been there so many times. I heard that many times, ‘Gosh I haven’t been here in years and I live just down the road. This is wonderful. These trails are great.’ That’s happening all over the state and that was a nice thing,” Cowles said.
Communications Director Anna Gill said more local visitation is a win-win for parks and people.
“One good thing that could come from this is more people coming to our parks, which helps us not only share these lands we manage and preserve for the people of Washington, but also helps our bottom line as well,” Gill said.
And while the future is still uncertain, she added that everyone is “grateful to be open again and able to welcome the public back into our parks. We hope to serve them well rest of the summer and rest of the year.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.