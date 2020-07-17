Interest in local state parks soars even as COVID-19 creates budget shortfall

About half of the park system’s workforce is seasonal, Hagen said. And there are roughly 500 permanent employees, she said, so leaving 40 positions open reduced the permanent workforce by about 8%.

“We’re trying to preserve staffing and trying to cut wherever we could in non-staff areas,” Hagen added. “We still have to plan for staying within our resources. We are in a continuous planning effort.”

When the parks closed, most seasonal workers were laid off, Cowles said. Now, some have been hired back, but at reduced levels. And in the Upper Cowlitz area, she has decided not to fill one permanent position and has cut a winter position.

“We just know these things are coming, so when we do that we have to cut somewhere in terms of the field and what we can manage and what we can’t. That makes it harder to hold our standards as high as we want to hold them,” she said.

Visitors to the parks will see the effects of those reductions in the form of fewer projects, Cowles said. Several beautification projects have been paused, she said, because the budget and staff power is no longer there.