Inslee urges travelers to quarantine as COVID-19 cases increase

Gov. Jay Inslee Friday issued a travel advisory, recommending that people who enter the state quarantine for 14 days and asking residents to stay close to home as COVID-19 cases increase.

“COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” Inslee said in a press release. “Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease."

Inslee joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in issuing the travel advisory, which does not apply to essential travel.

The advisories define essential travel as travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

In addition to urging individuals arriving from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival, the advisories recommend individuals limit their interactions to their immediate household.

Inslee and his wife, Trudi, Thursday night urged residents to forego gatherings and holiday travel plans, and the governor said further measures to prevent virus spread will be announced in the coming days.

