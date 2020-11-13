Inslee urges travelers to quarantine as COVID-19 cases increase

Gov. Jay Inslee Friday issued a travel advisory, recommending that people who enter the state quarantine for 14 days and asking residents to stay close to home as COVID-19 cases increase.
“COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” Inslee said in a press release. “Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease."
Inslee joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in issuing the travel advisory, which does not apply to essential travel.
The advisories define essential travel as travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.
In addition to urging individuals arriving from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival, the advisories recommend individuals limit their interactions to their immediate household.
Inslee and his wife, Trudi, Thursday night urged residents to forego gatherings and holiday travel plans, and the governor said further measures to prevent virus spread will be announced in the coming days.
"Simply put, we have to rethink these holidays, so that we may be thankful when we don't lose more lives to COVID. ... This is a year where more than 240,000 table chairs will be empty in homes across the United States because of the lives taken by COVID-19. And as you rethink holiday plans with your family, we hope you keep those families in your heart," Inslee said.
The state Department of Health Tuesday released a report showing disease transmission happening at an accelerated pace across the state. Cowlitz County has recorded a high level of COVID-19 activity, with 100 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3
On Friday the county reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,031. As of Friday, 747 cases were considered recovered. Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
The county recorded its eighth COVID-19 death Thursday, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized when he died, according to the health department.
At least one Kelso High School student tested positive last week, leading several other students to be quarantined, the district said Thursday. Thursday night, Kelso School District updated its COVID-19 school-based transmission dashboard to show that one additional student at Kelso High School had contracted a case of COVID-19 at school. Currently, high school seniors are in a hybrid model.
A school-based exposure means the person likely received the virus from an infected student while at school. Students who contract the virus outside of school are not counted on the dashboard. According to the district, no classroom or school closure was needed.
The Longview School District on Monday reported two students tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teachers and 20 students into a 14-day quarantine. Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said a family informed the school district late Monday morning that two brothers had tested positive, as had one parent.
The district was also “working through some possible COVID cases at Mark Morris,” district spokesman Rick Parrish said Thursday evening.
