Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ended his visit to Longview on Tuesday with a roundtable of more than a dozen local leaders discussing the knot of chronic homelessness, behavioral health demands, court system backlogs and affordable housing shortages.

The local leaders told Inslee about successes in adding affordable housing and using counselors instead of police as mental crisis responders — as well as the challenges in reaching those accomplishments.

Inslee said the area has successful local programs that could be scaled up across Washington, as he seeks a $4 billion bond to build housing and shelters across the state. The plan requires approval by legislators and voters to allow Washington to borrow more than the debt limit set in the state constitution.

He mentioned a comment by a protestor outside HOPE Village earlier that day about spending money on mental health treatments instead of pallet homes.

“Yes that’s right. But if you want to solve those mental health challenges, you need stable housing. It’s the same with chemical addiction," Inslee said. "We can’t pit them against each other, it’s behavioral health or it’s housing. It’s both.”

The group of local leaders at the Monticello Hotel included the mayors and city managers of Longview and Kelso, members of the two cities' police departments, two county judges, the county prosecutor and lead public defender.

Longview Police Department's Behavioral Health Unit received the most acclaim from Inslee and the officials at the meeting. The mental health unit has been part of the department for a year and a half and similar efforts to replace police responses with mental health professionals have expanded into Kelso and Cowlitz County.

Sherrill Scheel, one of the founding members of the Longview unit, shared an anecdote about one woman the unit recently helped. The unit used a motel stay so the woman could stabilize and recover for a week, before finding her a place at HOPE Village. She has remained clean, more stable and more happy.

"It took two of us doing daily work to keep the needle threaded, keep her moving forward and keep the process together," Scheel said. "It can happen, it can work. But it will not happen unless you have someone else there to support it."

Court delays

Many of the biggest complaints brought to Inslee were about difficulties the legal system has in dealing with defendants with mental health issues.

Cowlitz County has seen the same spike in the requests for court-ordered competency hearings as the rest of the state. The Washington Department of Social and Health Services reported 2,397 inpatient referrals last year, a 37% increase from the previous year and more than double the number of referrals made in 2015.

“More and more it seems that when I go to the Cowlitz County jail or our other facilities, it seems to be experiencing the bygone era of asylums. We are housing people indefinitely,” said Ian Maher, director of the county's Office of Public Defense.

Maher and county prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen both spoke about how the delays impacted defendants. People who are arrested wait months to get transferred to the limited beds at Western State Hospital. The Blake decision that ended the state's previous felony drug possession law also limited ways to enforce treatment.

District Court Judge James Imboden said that some appear to intentionally get arrested, especially during the winter, to briefly spend nights in jail out of the cold. Misdemeanor offenses such as trespassing and not paying for food don't trigger any changes to keep the person from returning to jail.

"When they come out they’re still homeless, they still don’t have a job. So the frustration at our level is what are our options, what else can we do?" Imboden said.

Cowlitz County stopped providing Community Court in 2020 and the program, which aimed to steer misdemeanor defendants out of jail into the rehabilitation program, has not been restarted. Imboden said the court had a low rate of participation compared to other diversion programs but a decent success rate, with around 75% of defendants graduating from the program.