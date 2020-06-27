Inslee hits pause on Phase 4 applications statewide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Saturday that for now, no counties in Washington state will be allowed to progress to Phase 4 of his "Safe Start" coronavirus opening plan due to rising caseloads across the state.

Cowlitz County is currently under review to progress from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Counties must spend at least three weeks in a phase before progressing to the next.

Lewis, Skamania, Wahkiakum, Pacific and a handful of other counties in Phase 3 will now stay there for the time being. No counties are currently in Phase 4.

Phase 2 allows gatherings of 5 non-household members. Phase 3 boosts that number to 50, and Phase 4 allows for essentially unlimited gatherings while recommending members of vulnerable groups continue to practice caution.

"In the next couple of weeks, I will work with Governor Inslee and his team to assess the need for a modified approach for moving beyond Phase 3," Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a prepared statement. "I will communicate that decision to you when we have more information. Counties that are currently able to apply to move from Phase 1 or 2 are still able to apply when eligible."