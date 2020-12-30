Inslee extends restrictions to Jan. 11 as COVID-19 cases level off

Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday extended the most recent restrictions for businesses by a week, as health officials report flattening COVID-19 cases statewide and in Cowlitz County.
The orders prohibiting indoor dining, fitness facilities, movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums, as well as limiting retail capacity to 25%, will remain through Jan. 11. Inslee said in a statement he will announce more details next week on a new plan for businesses and workers affected by the order to safely reopen. Inslee first issued the orders Nov. 15.
State Secretary of Health Umair Shah said the state has seen improvements in case numbers but is not out of the woods. The one-week extension gives people some information going into the new year and allows time for virus numbers to continue to come down, he said.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases are decreasing after peaking at the beginning of December. Hospital admissions have flattened out but are at their highest level of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health.
Cowlitz County has seen a similar trend in COVID-19 cases, according to state Department of Health data.
In the most recent 14-day period there is data for, Dec. 9 through Dec. 22, there were 394 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 438 new cases per 100,000 from Dec. 2 through Dec. 15.
Case counts remain high but have leveled off since the week after Thanksgiving, according to the county’s most recent data report. COVID-19 hospital admissions have increased sharply since early October, but also appear to have leveled off through December. However, recent hospital data may be underreported for Cowlitz County because of reporting backlogs, according to the county report.
The county has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 deaths, which typically follow behind surges in cases by several weeks, according to the report.
The county Wednesday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, a man in his 40s who was hospitalized. Cowlitz County has recorded a total 2,539 cases and 24 COVID-19 deaths.
The county recorded 15 new cases Tuesday, the lower-than-average case count due to the holiday, according to the health department. Staff processed cases all weekend except Christmas Day, but many providers weren’t testing and reporting, and its likely less people sought testing over the holiday weekend, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager.
As of Wednesday morning, five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. However, that number does not directly represent the number of Cowlitz County residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19, nor does it mean all five of those patients are county residents.
The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services extended the free drive-thru testing at the fairgrounds through January.
Starting next week, the site will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. No appointments are needed, and health insurance is not required but proof of insurance is recommended. Everyone is asked to wear a face mask.
Test results take up to five days to process and can be accessed online. People can also call 971-762-8636 to speak with a Medical Teams International staff member to get their results.
Those who test positive are advised to follow health department guidance and isolate at home.
The county, partnering with Medical Teams International, collected more than 1,300 tests between Dec. 8 and Dec. 18, according to the health department.
The drive thru testing prevents people from having to wait days or weeks to get tested, according to the health department.
The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths in Columbia County, a 59-year-old man who died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center and a 74-year-old man who died on Dec. 27 at Portland VA Medical Center. They both had underlying conditions.