Inslee extends restrictions to Jan. 11 as COVID-19 cases level off

Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday extended the most recent restrictions for businesses by a week, as health officials report flattening COVID-19 cases statewide and in Cowlitz County.

The orders prohibiting indoor dining, fitness facilities, movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums, as well as limiting retail capacity to 25%, will remain through Jan. 11. Inslee said in a statement he will announce more details next week on a new plan for businesses and workers affected by the order to safely reopen. Inslee first issued the orders Nov. 15.

State Secretary of Health Umair Shah said the state has seen improvements in case numbers but is not out of the woods. The one-week extension gives people some information going into the new year and allows time for virus numbers to continue to come down, he said.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases are decreasing after peaking at the beginning of December. Hospital admissions have flattened out but are at their highest level of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health.

Cowlitz County has seen a similar trend in COVID-19 cases, according to state Department of Health data.