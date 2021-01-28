Inslee eases reopening requirements; Southwest region to remain in phase one

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday said he is making it easier for businesses to reopen, but the new COVID-19 standards won’t affect Cowlitz County for at least two weeks.
The governor’s announcement, effective Feb. 1, requires that each of the state’s eight regions will only have to meet three instead of all four COVID-19 case and hospitalization metrics and extends the evaluation period from one to two weeks.
The changes will allow two regions — Lewis County to the coast and the Puget Sound region — to move to phase two on Monday, while the other six regions, including Cowlitz County’s southwest region, will remain in phase one.
The Puget Sound region — King, Snohomish and Pierce counties — as well as the west region — Thurston, Lewis, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties — will move into phase two because they met three of the metrics this week. Neither region met the goal of a 10% decrease in two-week COVID-19 case rates, according to the state’s reopening dashboard.
In phase two, indoor dining and fitness centers can reopen at 25% capacity, as well as indoor entertainment like theaters, bowling and museums. Weddings and funerals could include indoor receptions, wakes or other gatherings with restrictions based on venue.
Inslee said in a press conference he changed the “Healthy Washington” reopening plan because of the state’s progress vaccinating those most at risk of COVID-19 death, a drop in cases and hospitalizations statewide and empathy for struggling businesses.
“The decisions we’ve made today have been proven by evidence to be well justified by science and experience,” Inslee said at thr live-streamed afternoon press conference. Earlier in the day, he toured a mass vaccination center at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.
As of Monday, about 545,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Washington, according to the Department of Health. The current seven-day average is more than 26,400 doses.
Responding to a question about why the state is opening up just as a new, more transmissible virus variant has been found in the state, Inslee said state health officials believe this is a “reasonable step” and that those most at risk will be vaccinated before the new strain could become dominant here.
Inslee said the state switched to evaluating the regions every two weeks to give more predictability and a more realistic look at trends.
To move forward to the next phase, a region must meet three of the four metrics:
- a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of cases
- a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions
- ICU occupancy of less than 90%
- test positivity of less than 10%
The southwest region — Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties — saw improvements over last week’s numbers in three categories but still met only the requirement for ICU occupancy. The seven-day average was 66% from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.
The region saw a 13% increase in two-week rate of new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 20-Jan. 2 to Jan. 3-Jan. 16, down from a 44% increase reported last week.
Cowlitz County Thursday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 3,639.
Wahkiakum County reported one new case, bringing its total to 74. There is limited connection to the school district, according to the health department press release.
The two-week rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 also decreased in the region, and was up 17% from Dec. 27-Jan. 9 to Jan. 10-Jan. 23, compared to a 36% increase the previous week.
The southwest region’s seven-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests was also above the state’s 10% goal, at 21% from Jan. 3-Jan. 9.
19th District Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, said in a statement following the governor’s announcement Thursday the changes are “a nice start” but don’t go far enough.
Wilson co-sponsored Senate Bill 5114 to move the entire state into phase two of the governor’s reopening plan. The bill is in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee, after Republicans tried and failed to bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote Wednesday.
“Real people are hurting as a result of the arbitrary decision-making we are seeing from the governor’s office, and even if my colleagues are reluctant, I think it’s time the Legislature stepped in,” Wilson said in a statement.
Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, who represents the 20th District, which includes Lewis County and parts of Thurston, Cowlitz and Clark counties, echoed Wilson.
“While this is very good news for Southwest Washington counties like Lewis, Thurston, and Grays Harbor, it reinforces the arbitrary and subjective basis for the governor’s reopening plan,” Abbarno said in a statement Thursday. “I’m disappointed our other counties, including Clark and Cowlitz, have been left behind. That means our small businesses in those areas will continue to struggle and many people will remain without jobs.”
Visit tdn.com/resources for the latest vaccination and testing updates in Cowlitz County.