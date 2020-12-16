Inslee eases pandemic guidelines for public schools

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is loosening school reopening guidelines amid a resurging coronavirus pandemic and pleading with reluctant teachers to return to the classroom, particularly those tasked with educating the youngest and neediest students.

Inslee, a Democrat, on Wednesday unveiled the state's latest reopening standards, which urge schools to begin phasing in in-person learning no matter what the community COVID-19 infection rates are, and to resist reverting back to remote learning should transmissions further increase.

That's a stark departure for the Democratic administration, which has until now taken a more cautious approach.

The ultimate decision on how and when to reopen schools is up to individual districts. Locally, all Longview students are in remote learning, with exceptions for small groups of high-need students. Kelso and Castle Rock have grades K-5 in hybrid learning programs. Woodland and Kalama have grades K-1 in hybrid programs, while Toutle has grades K-6 in person.

Washington state saw the nation’s first confirmed virus case in late January. The governor on April 6 issued an emergency order to keep schools across the state closed through the end of the school year, and in the fall, pushed most schools to remain online-only.