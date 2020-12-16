Inslee eases pandemic guidelines for public schools

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is loosening school reopening guidelines amid a resurging coronavirus pandemic and pleading with reluctant teachers to return to the classroom, particularly those tasked with educating the youngest and neediest students.
Inslee, a Democrat, on Wednesday unveiled the state's latest reopening standards, which urge schools to begin phasing in in-person learning no matter what the community COVID-19 infection rates are, and to resist reverting back to remote learning should transmissions further increase.
That's a stark departure for the Democratic administration, which has until now taken a more cautious approach.
The ultimate decision on how and when to reopen schools is up to individual districts. Locally, all Longview students are in remote learning, with exceptions for small groups of high-need students. Kelso and Castle Rock have grades K-5 in hybrid learning programs. Woodland and Kalama have grades K-1 in hybrid programs, while Toutle has grades K-6 in person.
Washington state saw the nation’s first confirmed virus case in late January. The governor on April 6 issued an emergency order to keep schools across the state closed through the end of the school year, and in the fall, pushed most schools to remain online-only.
The new metrics say communities with the highest COVID-19 activity, with 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and test positivity exceeding 10%, should phase in in-person instruction by limiting learning groups to 15 students. Students in pre-Kindergarten through 3rd grade, and students in any grade who may struggle with disabilities, homelessness or other socioeconomic disadvantages should be prioritized before adding 4th and 5th graders. No in-person extra-curricular activities are recommended.
Those in moderate-risk areas, with 50 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and where the test positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, should prioritize both elementary and middle schoolers, and allow extra-curriculars that meet safety standards.
And where positive testing rates are below 5%, the governor suggests high schoolers may return too.
Under the new metrics, Cowlitz County falls into the high level, with 415 new cases per 100,000 people recorded from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8. About 14.5% of Cowlitz County tests came back positive between Nov. 7 and Nov. 20, the most recent two weeks of data available from the state.
The county reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 2,115. PeaceHealth St. John reported 13 patients with COVID-19 Wednesday, up from four on Tuesday.
Statewide, COVID-19 infections remain rampant, but health officials said Wednesday they’re seeing some encouraging signs in recent data, just as front-line workers begin receiving vaccinations.
Health Department Secretary Dr. John Wiesman and Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said new cases and hospitalizations appear to be flattening a bit.
However, they warned people to remain vigilant and to remain home for the holidays, because another surge on top of current case levels could swamp hospital capacity. The state has not seen a jump in cases related to Thanksgiving gatherings.
In Cowlitz County, case counts lowered over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend but rose about 20% higher than pre-holiday levels the following week, according to the health department's report. An average of 31 cases were identified each day the week prior to Thanksgiving. The week after, the county saw an average 38 cases each day, according to the report.
Select high-risk health care workers at PeaceHealth St. John will receive some of the state's first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday and began vaccinating its staff Wednesday.
Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the Washington state Department of Health vaccine planning group, said 31,000 doses have arrived in the state, and another 31,000 are expected this week. If the Food and Drug Administration authorizes Moderna's vaccine on Friday, 120,000 doses of that version are expected to arrive in Washington next week.
