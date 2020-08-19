Inslee declares state of emergency over wildfires, dry, hot conditions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the multiple wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington and dry, hot conditions persisting across the entire state.

The proclamation allows the Washington National Guard to mobilize to protect homes, public facilities and utilities, businesses, agriculture and natural resources endangered by fires, according to the Governor's office.

Abnormally dry weather along with periods of exceptional heat have created high-risk conditions across the state, according to the proclamation. While the proclamation focuses on conditions in Central and Eastern Washington and the Olympic Peninsula, firefighting resources are being stressed throughout the state, Inslee said.

"Wildfires are threatening the safety and livelihoods of Washingtonians all across the state," Inslee said in a prepared statement. "And the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on our resources, as some of our usual support is further limited due to international movement restrictions."

The order is in effect through the end of September. The full proclamation is attached to this article online.

This story will be updated.

