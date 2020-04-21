Inslee: Covid recovery will take many months, restrictions to be lifted slowly

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday said recovery from the coronavirus outbreak will be gradual, data-driven and health focused and take many months. However, he did not put a timeline on when he might ease up social distancing restrictions he ordered on March 23.
The governor did not immediately extend his “Stay Healthy, Stay Home” social distancing order past his original May 4 schedule — “Yet” his press office pointed out.
However, Inslee said he will continue to prohibit most large gatherings, require physical distancing of six feet, and continued telecommuting and distance learning mandates.
“Some industries will reopen faster than others. We will provide guidance,” according to briefing materials the governor’s office released in advance of Inslee’s speech Tuesday evening.
The materials were not more specific, and the governor’s speech began just before TDN press time.
In an apparent rebuff to critics who have called for a more rapid end to social distancing mandates, the governor warned, “If another outbreak continues, restrictions could go back in place.”
Restoring a sense of normalcy will depend on more testing for the virus, continued contact tracking of infected individuals, development of a vaccine, making sure personal protective equipment is available for all who need it, and adequate capacity in the state’s hospitals, the governor said.
“The return to public life will occur in measured steps, guided by science, and informed by our public health needs, ability to mitigate impacts, and the response of our communities. We will be transparent about the data we are using, and will use that data to make decisions about loosening or tightening restrictions on the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order,” according to the governor’s briefing materials.
The governor said he will appoint three leadership groups consisting of key community figures to advise him about:
- Public health and health care system delivery
- Economic recovery and safe return to work
- Social supports to the most vulnerable and those affected by COVID-19.
“The path to recovery and normal will take many months. Just as we had to phase in and dial up our response, we will pursue a gradual, data-driven approach to recovery with a focus on minimizing the risk of another outbreak,” according to the briefing materials.
Protecting the health of Washingtonians is the state’s top priority. “We will closely monitor our efforts to contain the coronavirus to determine how to modify restrictions.”
Inslee, a Democrat seeking re-election this year to a third term, has faced pressure to ease restrictions, particularly from conservatives who decry them as violation of individual rights. However, opinion polls show the vast majority of Americans support social distancing as a way to reduce the intensity and scope of the pandemic.
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.