Inslee: Covid recovery will take many months, restrictions to be lifted slowly

“The return to public life will occur in measured steps, guided by science, and informed by our public health needs, ability to mitigate impacts, and the response of our communities. We will be transparent about the data we are using, and will use that data to make decisions about loosening or tightening restrictions on the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order,” according to the governor’s briefing materials.

The governor said he will appoint three leadership groups consisting of key community figures to advise him about:

Public health and health care system delivery

Economic recovery and safe return to work

Social supports to the most vulnerable and those affected by COVID-19.

“The path to recovery and normal will take many months. Just as we had to phase in and dial up our response, we will pursue a gradual, data-driven approach to recovery with a focus on minimizing the risk of another outbreak,” according to the briefing materials.

Protecting the health of Washingtonians is the state’s top priority. “We will closely monitor our efforts to contain the coronavirus to determine how to modify restrictions.”

Inslee, a Democrat seeking re-election this year to a third term, has faced pressure to ease restrictions, particularly from conservatives who decry them as violation of individual rights. However, opinion polls show the vast majority of Americans support social distancing as a way to reduce the intensity and scope of the pandemic.

