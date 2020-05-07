Inslee appoints public defense director Thad Scudder to Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday appointed Thad Scudder, who directs the county's public defenders office, to replace Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning when he retires in August.
“Thad has been a fixture in the Cowlitz County legal community, earning the respect of those with whom he’s worked,” Inslee said in a press release. “He manages one of the largest law firms in the county, and that leadership and experience will translate well to the bench.”
Scudder started his career as a prosecutor in the Cowlitz County Prosecutor's Office, and for 20 years he ran a solo legal practice for 20 years in Longview and Kelso, focusing primarily on criminal defense. He joined the Cowlitz County Office of Public Defense in 2013 and has led the agency since 2018. Scudder has also judged on a pro tem basis for 16 years in District Court.
"I am grateful for all of the support I received during this process and I am honored to receive the appointment," Scudder said Thursday. "I look forward to what I see as both a huge responsibility and a huge opportunity to serve this community. Judge Stephen Warning leaves big shoes to fill and I hope to come close to doing that."
"I feel both ready and overwhelmed and I am committed to doing everything I can to serve this community," he continued. "While I will miss the fantastic group of people I have had the privilege of working with at the Office of Public Defense, I look forward to working with the entire community."
Warning also came to the bench from a criminal defense background.
"I think Thad will do a great job," Warning said Thursday. "I'm pleased to see him join the bench. ... We've got a good mix of backgrounds here at this point. He will certainly add to that, and I expect him to do a fine job."
"Cowlitz County is losing one of the state's longest serving, and most capable, Superior Court judges" with Warning's retirement, Superior Court judge Gary Bashor said in a release. "Mr. Scudder's many years of experience will go a long way to mitigate the loss to our Court."
"(We) were pleasantly surprised when the governor announced his choice," Cowlitz County commissioner Dennis Weber said. "Thad has served the county well since becoming PD (Public Defense) Director, and he will be missed in that capacity."
Three other attorneys sought the appointment, Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said. (The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Bar Association did not submit a list of recommendations, Faulk said.) The applicants were private practice civil attorney Chelsea Baldwin, who ran unsuccessfully for Cowlitz District Court in 2018; private practice family law attorney and Superior Court Commissioner Jamie Foster; Cowlitz County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Laurine; and Scudder.
The governor is responsible for filling interim vacancies when a judge retires before his or her term expires. Because this is an election year for Warning’s seat, voters will still elect a judge this November to fill that seat in January 2021.
Scudder said he will file for the seat next week, which is when candidates for public office must file for the fall election.
Scudder earned his law degree from the University of Puget Sound School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota. He has served on the boards of the ARC of Cowlitz County, The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Bar Association, the Washington Defender Association, Been There Done That, The Cowlitz County Homelessness Task Force, and The Cowlitz Youth Soccer Association.
Scudder and his wife, Trish, have four children and live in Longview.
