Inslee appoints public defense director Thad Scudder to Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday appointed Thad Scudder, who directs the county's public defenders office, to replace Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning when he retires in August.

“Thad has been a fixture in the Cowlitz County legal community, earning the respect of those with whom he’s worked,” Inslee said in a press release. “He manages one of the largest law firms in the county, and that leadership and experience will translate well to the bench.”

Scudder started his career as a prosecutor in the Cowlitz County Prosecutor's Office, and for 20 years he ran a solo legal practice for 20 years in Longview and Kelso, focusing primarily on criminal defense. He joined the Cowlitz County Office of Public Defense in 2013 and has led the agency since 2018. Scudder has also judged on a pro tem basis for 16 years in District Court.

"I am grateful for all of the support I received during this process and I am honored to receive the appointment," Scudder said Thursday. "I look forward to what I see as both a huge responsibility and a huge opportunity to serve this community. Judge Stephen Warning leaves big shoes to fill and I hope to come close to doing that."