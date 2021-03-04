Inslee announces timeline to expand vaccine eligibility in March, April

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday outlined a tentative timeline of when critical workers, people with underlying conditions and those who live and work in crowded settings will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines over the next two months.
Those eligible under the second tier of Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine plan will be eligible for vaccine around March 22, Inslee said. This includes first responders not already vaccinated, corrections staff and workers in grocery stores, public transit, food processing and agriculture settings.
The tier now includes workers of all ages, rather than just those 50 and older as previously outlined.
People over 16 years old who have a disability that puts them in a high-risk category, or who are pregnant are also included.
Around April 12, the state expects to expand eligibility to those 50 and older with two or more comorbidities, including cancer, diabetes and heart disease, which make someone more at risk for a severe case of COVID-19.
About two weeks later, around April 26, the state intends to expand that to those 16 and older with two or more comorbidities. Those who live in congregate settings, such as prisons, group homes for those with disabilities and people experiencing homelessness who live in congregate settings or access services there, will also be eligible at that time.
The timeline is tentative, assuming vaccine supplies will increase as planned, Inslee said.
Inslee Tuesday evening made pre-K through 12th grade educators and childcare workers immediately eligible for vaccines after President Joe Biden directed states to get that group at least one dose by the end of March. The change adds about 260,000 people to the approximately 1.7 million eligible under Phase 1a and the first tier of Phase 1b, said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID response.
Fehrenbach said the best place for educators and childcare workers to get the vaccine is through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which in Washington includes Safeway/Albertsons, Rite Aid, Costco, Walmart, Kroger (Fred Meyer) and Health Mart. The state was told participating pharmacies will prioritize those educators and childcare workers at their sites through the end of March, she said.
Pharmacies in the program received 65,000 doses this week and will receive 72,000 next week, Fehrenbach said. That doesn’t include the state’s allocation.
The three-week forecast from the federal government is continuing to improve, Fehrenbach said, and the state expects to receive about 330,000 doses per week by late March.
Next week’s allocation is more than 300,000 doses, about 100,000 doses shy of what providers requested, but moving in the right direction, Fehrenbach said.
Washington was allocated 60,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. About 32,000 of those doses have been requested by counties identified as needing more vaccine /? said SheAnne
The state Department of Health offered the Cowlitz County 300 doses of the single-dose vaccine this week, said Stefanie Donahue, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services communications manager. The county directed 200 doses to Kaiser Permanente and 100 doses to Cowlitz Family Health Center, she said.
The state won’t receive any additional Johnson & Johnson doses until the end of March, Fehrenbach said.
State health officials stressed those already eligible for vaccine remain eligible.
“When its your time to get the vaccine, the best one to get is the one available to you,” she said. “Vaccination is a critical tool that we need to help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. All three of these vaccines are highly effective and life saving.”
PeaceHealth St. John received some vaccines from the state this week and continues to schedule eligible patients, according to the organization.
Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 4,274. The county has recorded 57 COVID-19 deaths.
Wahkiakum County reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 103. One of the cases has a connection to the school district.