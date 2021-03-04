Inslee announces timeline to expand vaccine eligibility in March, April

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday outlined a tentative timeline of when critical workers, people with underlying conditions and those who live and work in crowded settings will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines over the next two months.

Those eligible under the second tier of Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine plan will be eligible for vaccine around March 22, Inslee said. This includes first responders not already vaccinated, corrections staff and workers in grocery stores, public transit, food processing and agriculture settings.

The tier now includes workers of all ages, rather than just those 50 and older as previously outlined.

People over 16 years old who have a disability that puts them in a high-risk category, or who are pregnant are also included.

Around April 12, the state expects to expand eligibility to those 50 and older with two or more comorbidities, including cancer, diabetes and heart disease, which make someone more at risk for a severe case of COVID-19.