Inslee announces 'Stay Home' order

The governor cautioned that while his office has been very clear on the need for Washington residents to stay home, and that most are doing their part, some are still not grasping the seriousness of this pandemic.

Inslee said closing non-essential businesses with staff still working in the office or in public places is intended to "reduce social interactions where this highly contagious virus can spread."

The governor urged businesses that have staff working remotely from home continue doing so. For those businesses where individuals cannot work from home, the governor’s office said it will provide guidance on what businesses are essential. Any business not listed as essential but which "believes that it is essential or it is an entity providing essential services or functions"can submit a request to the governor's office to be included.

Among local businesses remaining open will be the WestRock paper mill. According to company spokesman John Pensec, the Longview mill is important in keeping critical supply chains operating for paper and packaging for food, beverages and medicine, and that the company's manufacturing operations have been deemed essential by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.