Inslee announces new reopening plan based on COVID-19, hospitalization rates in regions

“While we do not currently have precise data, we do know that cases are being tied to holiday gatherings,” said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager for the health department. “It does seem likely that holiday gatherings are leading to increased case counts, although we are not able to measure the full impact yet.”

The county recorded 402 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29, up from 394 new cases per 100,000 from Dec. 9 to Dec. 22.

The percent of tests that come back positive has steadily increased since early November, and 16.5% of tests from Dec. 10 to Dec. 23 came back positive, according to the report.

Cowlitz County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and one new death of a woman in her 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized. The county has recorded a total 26 deaths and 2,767 cases.

As of Tuesday morning, seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

According to the county report, 16 Cowlitz County residents were admitted to the hospital from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, one less than previous two-week period. Hospitalizations may have leveled off since early November, but recent admissions may be underreported because of reporting backlogs, according to the report.