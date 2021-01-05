Inslee announces new reopening plan based on COVID-19, hospitalization rates in regions

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced a new phased reopening plan based on regional COVID-19 case and hospitalization data which takes effect Monday.
The new plan replaces the governor’s statewide restrictions first announced on Nov. 15. The orders prohibiting indoor dining, fitness facilities, movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums, as well as limiting retail capacity to 25%, were set to expire Monday.
“We are not out of the woods yet but we do want to provide a path forward for economic recovery in the state,” Inslee said in a press conference Tuesday.
Inslee said his “Healthy Washington” plan splits the state into eight regions because healthcare systems are regional and the virus doesn’t respect county boundaries.
The Southwest region includes Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Skamania and Klickitat counties.
All regions will begin in phase one on Monday. Most of the restrictions remain the same, although practice and training for low-risk sports and indoor fitness sessions by appointment for one customer per 500 square feet will be allowed.
To move forward, a region must meet four metrics: a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people, ICU occupancy of less than 90%, and test positivity less than 10%.
Regions won’t have to apply to move forward. The state Department of Health will look at the most recent data each Friday to determine if a region will move forward, backward or stay the same the next Monday, said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary of Health for COVID-19 response.
To remain in phase two, regions must meet at least three of the metrics, including ICU occupancy below 90%, test positivity less than 10%, decreasing or flat case and hospital admission rates per 100,000 people.
Regions that don’t meet two or more of the four metrics will get moved back to phase one, Fehrenbach said.
In phase two, indoor dining and fitness centers can reopen at 25% capacity, as well as indoor entertainment like theaters, bowling and museums. Weddings and funerals could include indoor receptions, wakes or other gatherings with restrictions based on venue.
The state Department of Health will calculate final metrics for regions on Fridays, beginning this week, and they will be effective each Mondays.
Cowlitz County recorded a slight uptick in COVID-19 case rates in the most recent two week period, according to the health department’s Tuesday data report.
Similar to Thanksgiving week, the county saw a significant dip in cases from tests taken the week of Christmas, according to a Tuesday data report. Future reports will better show post-holiday virus activity.
“While we do not currently have precise data, we do know that cases are being tied to holiday gatherings,” said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager for the health department. “It does seem likely that holiday gatherings are leading to increased case counts, although we are not able to measure the full impact yet.”
The county recorded 402 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29, up from 394 new cases per 100,000 from Dec. 9 to Dec. 22.
The percent of tests that come back positive has steadily increased since early November, and 16.5% of tests from Dec. 10 to Dec. 23 came back positive, according to the report.
Cowlitz County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and one new death of a woman in her 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized. The county has recorded a total 26 deaths and 2,767 cases.
As of Tuesday morning, seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
According to the county report, 16 Cowlitz County residents were admitted to the hospital from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, one less than previous two-week period. Hospitalizations may have leveled off since early November, but recent admissions may be underreported because of reporting backlogs, according to the report.
The state Department of Health reports hospital capacity by region, and Southwest Washington includes Cowlitz, Clark, Klickitat, Skamania, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties. In the region, about 84% of ICU beds were occupied as of Sunday.
Clark County, with a population of 488,500, reported a decrease in COVID-19 activity from 386 cases per 100,000 from Dec. 9 to Dec. 22 to about 325 new cases per 100,000 from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29, according to Public Health.
Klickitat County saw an increase in cases throughout November which peaked in mid-December and appears to have decreased since, according to the state Department of Health. The county, with a population of 22,430, recorded 384 new cases per 100,000 in the most recent two-week period, according to the health department website.
Wahkiakum County, with a population of about 4,190 people, recorded 119 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 12 to Dec. 25. The county has reported a total 55 cases. The county saw a surge in cases around the end of November that appear to be flattening out, according to the state Department of Health.
Skamania County, with a population of about 12,060, recorded 290 new cases from Dec. 12 to Dec. 25, according to the department. The county also saw an increase in cases beginning in November and continuing through December that appears to be flattening.