Inslee announces changes to vaccine plan, makes everyone 65 and older eligible

Inslee also announced a new legal requirement for healthcare providers to administer 95% of doses in the first week after receipt. All vaccines acquired prior to this week must be used by Sunday.

Providers also are required to send vaccine data to the state within 24 hours of administration, starting Tuesday Jan. 19.

“There are simply too many people who need access to COVID-19 vaccines for this process to lag any further,” Inslee said. “We appreciate the help of all of our partners in this effort ... but they need to step up that game significantly.”

Many healthcare providers been waiting to schedule vaccine appointments until they received doses because it was often unclear how much they would get. Inslee said this goal is an effort to reverse that.

People have to accept that there may be instances where the provider won’t have enough vaccine for a scheduled appointment, the governor said.

Inslee said starting next week, the state will set up mass vaccination sites statewide with help from National Guard and volunteers where needed, including at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.