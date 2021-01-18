Inslee announces changes to vaccine plan, makes everyone 65 and older eligible

In an effort to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Gov. Jay Inslee Monday announced an upgraded vaccine distribution plan, including expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone 65 and older and new requirements for healthcare providers administering the shots.
As of Saturday, about 294,390 doses had been administered statewide, about 42% of the 696,075 doses delivered to the state, said Dr. Umair Shah, state Secretary of Health.
That’s an increase from the approximately 32% administered as of mid-last week, but Shah said the state needs to do more.
Inslee moved the state into the first tier of phase 1b of the vaccine plan, which includes those 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households. The change aligns with federal guidance announced last week and helps protect those most at risk from COVID-19, Inslee said. About 80% of COVID-19 deaths in the state among those 65 and older, he said.
In an effort to “increase the aspirations” of healthcare providers, Inslee vowwed to more than triple the state’s current vaccination rate, if the state receives vaccine at a greater pace.
He announced a new statewide goal of 45,000 vaccinations per day, far more than the state’s current vaccine allocation from the federal government. The state receives about 100,000 doses per week and 13,000 to 15,000 per day are vaccinated per day.
Once the state is about halfway through vaccinating the first tier, Inslee said he will move to tier two, which includes high-risk critical workers 50 and older in settings such as agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, correction facilities, childcare and K-12 schools.
The guidance was updated to give providers flexibility within phase 1b, Inslee said. For example, if a provider was vaccinating grocery store workers, everyone could get the shot instead of just those 50 and older to be more efficient.
Cowlitz and Clark counties will continue to prioritize those eligible in phase 1a for vaccines but health officials expect both counties to move to phase 1b later this week, according to a joint press release. The counties will announce when requests for those eligible in phase 1b will be accepted, according to the press release.
Cowlitz County residents who are eligible under phase 1a and need help accessing COVID-19 vaccine can submit a request to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services by emailing askcowlitzhealth@co.cowlitz.wa.us.
“We know many people in Phase 1b are eager to get vaccinated. We ask for your patience as we finish vaccinating the last of the Phase 1a population,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, health officer for Clark and Cowlitz counties. “We’re working closely with our health care partners to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
Inslee also announced a new legal requirement for healthcare providers to administer 95% of doses in the first week after receipt. All vaccines acquired prior to this week must be used by Sunday.
Providers also are required to send vaccine data to the state within 24 hours of administration, starting Tuesday Jan. 19.
“There are simply too many people who need access to COVID-19 vaccines for this process to lag any further,” Inslee said. “We appreciate the help of all of our partners in this effort ... but they need to step up that game significantly.”
Many healthcare providers been waiting to schedule vaccine appointments until they received doses because it was often unclear how much they would get. Inslee said this goal is an effort to reverse that.
People have to accept that there may be instances where the provider won’t have enough vaccine for a scheduled appointment, the governor said.
Inslee said starting next week, the state will set up mass vaccination sites statewide with help from National Guard and volunteers where needed, including at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.
According to the press release from Clark and Cowlitz counties, this site is separate from local efforts to set up large-scale vaccination clinics.
The governor also announced a public-private partnership, the Washington State Vaccine Command and Coordination Center, to boost vaccination effort. The partnership includes Kaiser Permanente, Starbucks, Microsoft, Costco, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, as well as SEUI 1199NW, UFCW 21 and WSNA unions.
The corporations and unions will help the state Department of Health “construct an infrastructure and coordinate available resources to deliver vaccines across the state as effectively and efficiently as possible,” according to the department.
Inslee said the changes to the plan will “dramatically improve” the vaccination process. However, the state is currently receiving less than 10% of the supplies needed to vaccinate the 1.5 million people now eligible, he said.
“There will be inevitable frustration as we figure out a way to deliver these vaccines as much as possible,” he said.
Pfizer assured the state every month will see increased production, Inslee said. As long as the federal government gives the state enough doses, there’s “good reason to believe” Washington will get increased doses each month, he said.