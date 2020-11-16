Inslee action stirs complaints in social media in Cowlitz County

“There is an option to provide name and contact info but it is only optional, not mandatory,” Faulk said.

Josh claimed he read “thousands of reports” made during the first shutdown in March.

“So many were so frivolous that people were reporting their neighbors and their friends. Other businesses were reporting other businesses, too,” Josh said. “It was absolutely incredible to see some of the petty things people were reporting. I was just flabbergasted.”

“We need to do everything we can to support our local business. And yes, people should be following guidelines while they are operating their business, but the fact is this has been extremely, extremely tough on many businesses, and they have a choice to make: Whether or not they go under and cease to exist or whether they can continue to operate under any means possible,” Josh said.

State representative-elect Joel McEntire of the 19th District shared similar views on his Facebook page. He responded to an early leak of the new rules in a post Saturday.