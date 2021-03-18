Inslee: 2 million more eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by March 31

State health officials Thursday said while Washington has made progress on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, now is not the time to “let down your guard” as cases plateau at high levels.

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced another estimated 2 million people will become eligible for vaccination by the end of the month as doses increase.

Those eligible starting March 31 include anyone with two or more serious medical conditions, anyone between the ages of 60 and 64, anyone living in congregate settings — including correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities and homeless people — and additional workers in congregate restaurant, manufacturing and construction settings.

“Because our doses are increasing and our daily vaccination rates remain around our goal, we are thrilled to announce that we can get this vaccine to more Washingtonians sooner than we initially thought,” Inslee said. “I encourage everyone, especially those who were among the first eligible but haven’t gotten a dose, to take advantage of this life-saving instrument.”

Inslee extended the statewide eviction moratorium through June 30 and announced that effective immediately, visitations at long-term care facilities and nursing homes may resume.