Inslee: 2 million more eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by March 31

State health officials Thursday said while Washington has made progress on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, now is not the time to “let down your guard” as cases plateau at high levels.
On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced another estimated 2 million people will become eligible for vaccination by the end of the month as doses increase.
Those eligible starting March 31 include anyone with two or more serious medical conditions, anyone between the ages of 60 and 64, anyone living in congregate settings — including correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities and homeless people — and additional workers in congregate restaurant, manufacturing and construction settings.
“Because our doses are increasing and our daily vaccination rates remain around our goal, we are thrilled to announce that we can get this vaccine to more Washingtonians sooner than we initially thought,” Inslee said. “I encourage everyone, especially those who were among the first eligible but haven’t gotten a dose, to take advantage of this life-saving instrument.”
Inslee extended the statewide eviction moratorium through June 30 and announced that effective immediately, visitations at long-term care facilities and nursing homes may resume.
More than 21% of Washington residents have received at least one dose and 12% were fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health. About 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
More than 66% of people 65 and older have gotten one dose and more than 40% are fully vaccinated, said Michele Roberts, Department of Health acting assistant secretary.
On Wednesday, about 740,000 more people became eligible as the state moved into the second tier of phase 1B of its vaccination plan, Roberts said. That group includes workers in congregate settings such as grocery stores, corrections facilities, courts, public transit, agriculture, food processing, fishing vessels and remaining first responders, as well as pregnant people and those with certain disabilities that put them at high risk of severe illness.
The state expects to receive 345,000 doses each week starting next week through early April, about 110,000 doses fewer than providers requested, Roberts said.
Roberts said this week the state received a small allocation of 8,400 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, which will be sent to counties with lower vaccine allocations to help ensure each are receives its proportional share.
Vaccine supply should increase in April, Roberts said. The federal government expects 30 million doses will be available each week, and Washington should receive about 600,000 through the state’s allocation and federal programs, she said.
PeaceHealth has ‘healthy supply’
In Cowlitz County, providers have administered about 34,155 vaccine doses as of Monday. More than 18,645 county residents have initiated vaccination and 8,660 were fully vaccinated.
PeaceHealth St. John has open vaccine appointments through next week available for anyone eligible under state guidelines, the hospital announced Wednesday.
People can make appointments online at www.peacehealth.org/coronavirus/vaccine/washington or by calling (833) 375-0284.
Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson, said Thursday the hospital has received a “healthy supply” of vaccine after reports pointing to a shortage of vaccine coming to Southwest Washington.
PeaceHealth was contacting eligible patients to schedule vaccine appointments but began to have enough supply at the end of the day that the organization decided to offer appointments to the community, Querin said.
Rite Aid announced Thursday it extended its priority vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers to ensure they are vaccinated in March. At the beginning of the month, President Joe Biden directed states to prioritize vaccinating K-12 educators and childcare providers.
Vaccine appointments at Rite Aid this Friday and Saturday as well as Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 will be reserved for qualifying educators, school staff and childcare providers.
Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Washington are also focusing on vaccinating teachers, company spokesperson Jill McGinnis said in an email.
‘Cautiously optimistic’
Although COVID-19 cases have decreased statewide, virus levels are flattening out at a higher level than before the fall surge, said Dr. Scott Lindquist, acting state health officer and epidemiologist.
Another concerning trend is a recent increase in cases among younger people, he said.
“While we have decreased significantly from the third wave, we are still at levels we were seeing in the fall,” said state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. “We want to see those numbers continue to decline, and that unfortunately is not happening as fast as we would like.”
The state is moving into Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan Monday, allowing indoor spaces to expand to 50% capacity and in-person spectators at events.
State officials said they will closely monitor the data daily for movement in the wrong direction.
Lindquist said the state is “very aggressively” looking for variants by genetically sequencing a portion of the state’s positive cases.
As of Wednesday, the state has identified 156 cases of “variants of concern,” Lindquist said. The variants are those spreading primarily in the United Kingdom, South Africa and South America that seem to spread more easily and quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.