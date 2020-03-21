Inside Cowlitz County's coronavirus command center

Cowlitz 2 Fire Chief Dave LaFave had his own poignant social distancing story Friday: Juggling management of the county’s emergency response group with the birth of his granddaughter.
“Right now, as we’re sitting here, my daughter is ... giving birth to my first granddaughter,” LaFave said Friday morning. “My first grandchild. We cannot be there with her ... and I’m good with that. Because right now it’s for their safety. ... Whatever inconvenience we have in our society, it’s nothing compared to the impacts that can occur if we don’t do these things.”
LaFave is the incident commander among local officials who have turned the Cowlitz County Expo Center into a nerve center for managing public safety during the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a fast-paced meeting Friday morning, the members of the COVID-19 Incident Management Team discussed the first confirmed case of a county resident with COVID-19, challenges and needs at St. John Medical Center, and the need for rumor control.
A battery of desk phones gives communication lines to other agencies, and officials discussed issues from public messaging to emergency responder supply lines at tables and whiteboards spread around the room.
“This is not going to be a sprint,” LaFave said during the morning meeting. “This is going to be a marathon. ... We’re working on behalf of Cowlitz County right now. The number one thing we can do for the citizens of Cowlitz County right now is get good, accurate information out.”
It’s not LaFave’s first time dealing with a pandemic: The 2009 H1N1 pandemic was similar, he said. Cowlitz 2 Deputy Chief Becky Ribelin took meticulous notes from that outbreak which have now formed the county’s “playbook” for tackling the coronavirus, LaFave said.
At this point, there’s no sign of danger to the food supply chain on the horizon, he said, so people should not be panic-hoarding goods from grocery stores. People should check the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and Cowlitz County Emergency Management websites for accurate information on the virus, he said.
“I think a big thing is: Don’t panic,” LaFave said. “We’re going to get through this. Don’t buy out every last thing in the grocery store. COVID doesn’t cause explosive diarrhea, so don’t everybody buy all the toilet paper. ... Be cautious about contact and use social distancing and good hygiene. Wash your hands. If you’re vulnerable due to underlying medical issues or your age, don’t be out in groups or in public.”
While emergency responders are used to handling crisis situations, infectious diseases such as coronavirus present a special challenge due to their hidden nature, first responders in the Incident Management Team said.
“It’s easy when you can see something ... you can rationalize a beginning, a middle and an end,” LaFave said. “A wildfire or earthquake has a beginning and an end. The issue with something like a pandemic is, in effect, it’s invisible.”