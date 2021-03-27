Inquisitive, compassionate and inspiring: Longtime Longview educator Buffe Antilla remembered

Silke said at 96 years old, Antilla could still name every student from her first-ever class.

Nailon said he and many other students stayed in contact with Antilla up until her death, visiting when they were in the area and writing letters and emails back and forth that almost always contained poetry.

“If you’re lucky, you have at least one teacher that really sees you and can bring out the best in you,” he said. “I was a C student until 5th grade and after that something turned on and I ended up going to West Point.”

Antilla continued to inspire Nailon later in life. After the Reynolds lab shut down, Nailon returned to school and got a master’s degree in education so he could teach. He had his son memorize one of the poems from Antilla’s class: “If” by Rudyard Kipling, because it’s a poem about “how to be an authentic human being.”

Calvin Fowler, who was a middle school teacher in the same district as Antilla, said she was “thought of very highly by her students,” and while Antilla would rarely put political signs in her yard, if there was a school bond or levy on the ballot, you could count on a sign and support from Antilla because of her “extreme enthusiasm for her community.”