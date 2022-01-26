Injured hiker rescued from Mount St. Helens over the weekend

The Volcano Rescue Team was called out Sunday to rescue the season's first injured hiker from the side of Mount St. Helens.

A woman from a four-person team that climbed the mountain Saturday fell and was injured during the descent. She and another climber camped out overnight on the mountain in order to try a descent in the morning. When the injury proved too severe for them to finish the climb down Sunday, the rescue team was activated.

The response team was led by 10 members of the Volcano Rescue Team, the volunteers and professionals within the North Country EMS who specialize in rural incidents, along with the Skamania County Sheriff's Office and JL Aviation.

North Country battalion chief Dennis Madler said it is common to see injuries and divided groups during the winter climbs, especially as they come down the mountain. The mountain has different winter and summer trails, which climbers often confuse on their way down, and a lot of injuries happen when people slide down icy patches to speed up the descent.

"It can shave off an hour or two of hiking, but stopping well at the bottom can be a challenge," Madler said.

Response crews lowered the injured woman 700 feet down the mountain to get her to a spot where a rescue helicopter could land to pick her up. Once off the mountain, she was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

Madler said it is important for climbers to be prepared for weather changes and potential problems on Mount St. Helens. He said the climbers did the right thing by having equipment with them for an emergency overnight camp.

"Though they were uncomfortable and in sub-freezing temperatures, they were able to stay the night. They had enough stuff with them to do that and they were prepared to wait," Madler said.

The Volcano Rescue Team is called out to the Mount St. Helens area between 30 and 50 times per year, Madler said. Helicopter rescues are needed around a dozen times per year.

