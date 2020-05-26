Initially stifled by shortages, local COVID-19 testing improves

Like much of the country, Cowlitz County has seen shortages of COVID-19 test supplies. But the availability of tests has increased, particularly in the last few weeks, and that’s good news for containing the disease and keeping the economy running.
“I wish we had this supply a couple of months ago, but it’s great to have going forward,” said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer. “I hope we don’t see a lot more cases, but if we start seeing them we will be ready to test more people.”
The state is monitoring the availability of immediate testing for everyone with COVID-19 symptoms and those people who have had high-risk exposures. Statewide, testing has increased from April, but supplies remain limited, according to the governor’s website.
During the first week of May, the state saw an average of about 4,790 tests per day, an increase from about 4,110 tests per day in early April. However, that still falls short of the state’s maximum laboratory capacity of 22,230 tests per day, meaning that lots more testing could occur if more kits were available or as the need arises, according to the Department of Health.
Timely testing allows health officials to track how widely the virus is spreading and contain it by isolating infected people and those they’ve been in close contact with. It also, over time, will help them address a key question about the coronavirus: Just how much of the public is infected without knowing about it?
As of Tuesday, Cowlitz County reported 2,173 negative tests out of 2,246 total. The total number of tests conducted has more than doubled in the last month. The county as of Tuesday had 73 confirmed cases.
To move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-step plan to reopen the economy, the county had to show it was testing at least 50 people for every one positive COVID case. Krager said the county is doing an adequate amount of testing now as measured by that yardstick, which is one reason the state approved the county’s Phase 2 application Saturday.
As of May 5, for example, the county reported a total of 218 tests, with five positives, just short of the 50-to-1 ratio. In the week of May 12 through 18, the county reported a total of 81 tests, and had only one positive, a ratio of 81-to-1, considerably better than the state guideline.
Compared to the beginning of the pandemic, when it was hard to get tested, there are minimal restrictions on who can be tested, Krager said. In most cases, it’s up to a patient’s primary care doctor or other healthcare provider to authorize a test.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is testing all patients admitted to the hospital regardless of symptoms, said Randy Querin, spokesman. All patients scheduled for a procedure at the hospital are automatically contacted for a COVID-19 screening beforehand, he said.
As authorized by their doctor, the medical group will also test patients who have symptoms or concerns about an active infection.
Cowlitz Family Health Center tests patients with symptoms or those who don’t have an established healthcare provider, particularly those who are low-income or uninsured.
In mid-May, Family Health Center received a $479,500 federal grant to help cover costs for testing.
Dian Cooper, Family Health Center CEO, said at the end of April, the organization opened up a drive-thru option for testing at its 14th Avenue clinic for Family Health Center patients with scheduled appointments. Family Health Center also still offers testing at any of its clinics for patients or those referred by the county health department, she said.
The organization gets test kits from the laboratory it uses, LabCorp, Cooper said. Family Health Center has been able to get the kits it needs, but Cooper said she wonders each week if they will run short.
“I think things are getting better, but it is a concern especially if there’s a surge in cases with everything opening up,” she said.
A surge in the need for testing should be avoided if people follow social distancing guidelines, Cooper said.
As of now, most of the testing supplies in Cowlitz County are purchased by private healthcare providers, Krager said.
The county health department has had an adequate stock of test kits since late April, Krager said. The county had many test kits left over from those requested from the state to help with the Foster Farms outbreak investigation, he said. The agency tested about a third of the plant’s 600 workers.
After distributing some to long-term care facilities, the county health department has its own stock of about 500 to 600 test swabs, Krager said. A large chunk of the county’s tests may be used for a recent directive from the state to test all nursing homes, he said, but the county is still waiting for more information.
The state Department of Health also maintains a stock of testing kits the county can tap into, Krager said. The state receives some kits from the federal government and purchases some independently, according to the Department of Health.
State and private efforts to procure testing supplies have been slowed in part by federal rules about the source of testing supplies and the materials they are made of, Krager said. The lab that tests the samples also has to test the kits to make sure they work, he said, which has picked up on problems.
In mid-April, for example, Cowlitz County had to send back a shipment of 200 test kits from the state because the liquid viral transport media didn’t work, Krager said.
Although the testing availability in the county has increased, the number of people getting tested has remained pretty flat, Krager said.
“I don’t know for sure, but it’s possible because we have less COVID-19 in the community, less people are sick or needing to get tested,” he said.
Krager said it’s important for anyone with symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.
“If you don’t get tested and spread it to more people, that will just make the situation a lot worse,” he said. “We’ll end up with a lot more cases that will make the situation more difficult for whole community.”
