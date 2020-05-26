Initially stifled by shortages, local COVID-19 testing improves

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like much of the country, Cowlitz County has seen shortages of COVID-19 test supplies. But the availability of tests has increased, particularly in the last few weeks, and that’s good news for containing the disease and keeping the economy running.

“I wish we had this supply a couple of months ago, but it’s great to have going forward,” said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer. “I hope we don’t see a lot more cases, but if we start seeing them we will be ready to test more people.”

The state is monitoring the availability of immediate testing for everyone with COVID-19 symptoms and those people who have had high-risk exposures. Statewide, testing has increased from April, but supplies remain limited, according to the governor’s website.

During the first week of May, the state saw an average of about 4,790 tests per day, an increase from about 4,110 tests per day in early April. However, that still falls short of the state’s maximum laboratory capacity of 22,230 tests per day, meaning that lots more testing could occur if more kits were available or as the need arises, according to the Department of Health.