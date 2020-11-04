Initial 19th house race results show district trending red

The initial results in 19th District House races hinted that the district is leaning more conservative than in the past, with Rep. Jim Walsh well in the lead to keep his seat and Republican Joel McEntire ahead in a narrow race against longtime Democratic incumbent Brian Blake.
“Election night is a tradition, and it’s certainly enjoyable when the results are good. But we know these races are not always decided on election night,” Walsh told TDN Tuesday night. “We are going to watch. We are going to watch particularly the other House race (for McEntire). We will watch Joel McEntire’s other numbers, and we will be really happy when results are certified in a few weeks.”
The 19th District includes parts of Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties.
According to the Secretary of State's website, there were about 9,200 ballots left to count in Cowlitz County, 2,000 in Grays Harbor, 100 in Lewis and 150 in Pacific as of Wednesday afternoon.
Walsh has hefty lead
In perhaps his easiest path to victory, incumbent state Rep. Walsh was well ahead of his Democratic challenger for a seat in the 19th Legislative District in Tuesday night's incomplete, unofficial election returns.
Walsh, an Aberdeen Republican, had 57.7% of the votes, or about 35,000 cast in his favor. Marianna Everson trailed by almost 15 percentage points with 42.2%, or 25,583 votes.
“The district clearly shows it’s a conservative district,” Walsh told TDN Tuesday night. “And this is what I’ve been saying all along: The district hasn’t changed. What’s changed is the politics around the district.”
Walsh, 56, flipped the 19th District Position 1 House seat to red for the first time in decades when he first ran in 2016. He won both that race and the 2018 race for his second term by less than one percentage point over a Democratic challenger — a stark contrast to the initial 2020 results.
Walsh said he ran for a third time because he wants to continue serving Southwest Washington as an aggressive defender of the district's interests.
“People want clear, unequivocal voices in Olympia. They don’t want this sort of play-the-game, go-along-to-get-along approach. They want people to aggressively represent their values and their policy priorities,” Walsh said. “I think they have that now with some new representation. And certainly I am humbled and also encouraged to be the strong voice people want.”
Walsh said he wants to wrap up loose ends for several platform items he ran on four years ago. That includes reforming the state Department of Ecology, a regulatory agency that Walsh often criticizes for dragging out the permitting process for industrial projects in the district.
“I focus on policy. I focus on issues. I didn’t get into low road personal attack,” he said. “Hopefully this will be a lesson to the democrat party that they shouldn't put forward divisive and low-road candidates.”
Everson, 47, was a political newcomer who identified herself as an "FDR Democrat." A Montesano nurse, Everson said she ran to unite the working class and to stand up to big corporations that make a living on the backs of everyday people.
She “knew from the beginning this (race) was going to be really tough,” she said Tuesday night.
“As a progressive, we weren’t expected to even get this far,” she said. “We knew what we were up against. … It would be a miracle for me to overcome those numbers.”
Everson said that her race was “just the beginning” for change, but noted that it was too early to decide if she might run for political office again. She emphasized that she didn’t sign up for this race to pursue political ambitions.”
“This has never been about me, ever. I am very content being a nurse,” Everson said. “I wanted to do this so I could sort of expand my nursing practice and honestly because I couldn’t find anybody else to do it,"
McEntire leads incumbent Blake
Nine-term incumbent Democrat Brian Blake of Aberdeen was fighting for his political life as representative of the 19th District House of Representatives, battling a tight race against Cathlamet Republican Joel McEntire.
In the initial Tuesday evening returns, McEntire led with 51% of the vote to Blake's 48.9%. That’s 30,967 votes for McEntire and 29,698 for Blake.
Blake was trailing by about 1,269 votes, and the Secretary of State's website estimated Wednesday there were about 11,450 ballots left to count in the district. Blake said “there’s a lot of ballots sitting in the election departments around the district.”
“Let’s let them count,” he said Tuesday night.
McEntire said Tuesday night that he was “finger-crossing for a little more of a lead.”
“This is a lead that keeps you up at night,” he said. “I’m not calling anything, I’m not declaring anything, but I will say we’re pleased to be ahead and grateful for the voters who have turned out in huge, huge numbers to make this election a fierce battle.”
Blake said this is the tightest race he’s run in a long time.
“It is a tight one, and we knew it was a tough race,” Blake said.
He said the closest race he ran prior to this one was in 2010, when he won with 52.4% of the vote against Tim Sutinen with the Lower Taxes Party, and that after the 2010 redistricting that added some of Lewis County to the 19th, “this new district certainly is a tighter district.”
Both men said key issues this race were taxes and the state budget, the state COVID-19 response and improving the economy.
Blake, 60, leaned on his track record of helping his constituents by building many new bridges, updating highway exchanges, deepening the Columbia River channel and improving Greys Harbor College and Lower Columbia College.
He won Grays Harbor and Pacific counties, according to initial returns.
In 2018, McEntire, who turned 33 on Election Day, spent most of the campaign season deployed to Kuwait as a Marine Corps reservist, but said he thought his extensive door-knocking and focus on reducing taxes would help bring him victory.
He won Lewis, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, according to initial returns.
McEntire said he’s “grateful that Brian Blake put up a good fight.”
“I think the people have had a good race and a good debate and a good chance and opportunity to pick our brains and find out what we’re for,” he said. “I think this is a good, clean election.”
