Initial 19th house race results show district trending red

“The district clearly shows it’s a conservative district,” Walsh told TDN Tuesday night. “And this is what I’ve been saying all along: The district hasn’t changed. What’s changed is the politics around the district.”

Walsh, 56, flipped the 19th District Position 1 House seat to red for the first time in decades when he first ran in 2016. He won both that race and the 2018 race for his second term by less than one percentage point over a Democratic challenger — a stark contrast to the initial 2020 results.

Walsh said he ran for a third time because he wants to continue serving Southwest Washington as an aggressive defender of the district's interests.

“People want clear, unequivocal voices in Olympia. They don’t want this sort of play-the-game, go-along-to-get-along approach. They want people to aggressively represent their values and their policy priorities,” Walsh said. “I think they have that now with some new representation. And certainly I am humbled and also encouraged to be the strong voice people want.”

Walsh said he wants to wrap up loose ends for several platform items he ran on four years ago. That includes reforming the state Department of Ecology, a regulatory agency that Walsh often criticizes for dragging out the permitting process for industrial projects in the district.