The Industrial Way and Oregon Way intersection rebuild has seen another cost increase as it seeks funding from the state Legislature.
The Washington Department of Transportation placed the estimated cost of the project at $230 million after doing the required cost validation checking in December and January. Department officials told the Daily News this will be the official number used to continue planning the project in the near future.
The estimate is an increase from estimates given as recently as September, when the department gave an estimate of roughly $180 million to local leaders. It is roughly triple the original expected cost for the redesign of the intersection, which a 2015 study commissioned by Cowlitz County gave a high-end estimate of $85 million.
"While it's a significant change in the figure, with the conversations we've had locally, this remains the most cost effective way to address the transportation needs of the local economy into the future," WSDOT regional director Carley Francis said.
The Industrial Way and Oregon Way project has been in the works for years to separate the rail traffic near the Port of Longview from the area's residential and industrial drivers. The proposed design will elevate the street intersection above the train lines and build a secondary road loop for trucks entering the port or the paper mill complex.
The cost estimate validation process is a Department of Transportation requirement for any project that costs more than $100 million. Francis said it was a more extensive and detailed estimate than the version presented in September, including a larger group of WSDOT employees and outside consultants to look at the different cost factors.
"We look at each line of that estimate and each material and activity to understand what could go wrong here, what is the cost and time delay for that, and how likely it is," WSDOT Regional Administrator Devin Reck said.
The increase was based on long-term economic uncertainty, along with the risks of limited materials causing delays that drag out the project timeline. Several recent state transportation projects were awarded bids 50% above the original estimate. Reck said the process also highlighted changes that could lower the cost, such as additional soil sampling and alternate materials.
The new price tag for the intersection is around the same cost as the intersection project at state Route 18 and I-90 outside Snoqualmie which is currently underway.
Officials report $98 million has already been allocated by the state Legislature since 2015 for the Industrial Way project. The Department of Transportation is asking for the full difference of nearly $130 million to be allocated by the Legislature this year as part of the state transportation budget. Washington's transportation budget will be negotiated over the next six weeks.
Francis said the department is looking for funding outside of the state government as well. The department applied for a $43 million grant from the Federal Rail Administration for projects that eliminate railroad crossings. The administration will announce which projects are partially or fully funded sometime this spring.
The current design was the consensus outcome from a series of meetings last year between Cowlitz County governments, businesses and the Department of Transportation to find an approach that would reinvigorate the intersection project.