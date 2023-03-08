Lewis and Clark Bridge timeline

The Washington Department of Transportation is reminding people no dates have been set yet for the construction and closure on the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

The contracted construction work on the bridge must start in some capacity by May 15, though that would not be the date of the closure. The full closure will not take place until the finger joints being replaced are ordered and delivered.

Department spokesperson Kelly Hanahan said WSDOT will provide eight weeks notice to the community before the full closure happens, including press releases and postcard mailers to every resident and business within 20 miles of the bridge.

Hanahan said the closure will not overlap with holidays or "a number of community events."