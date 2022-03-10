Industrial Way and California Way intersection work starts Monday

Roughly five months of construction work is scheduled to kick off next week at the intersection of east Industrial Way and California Way in southern Longview.

Construction to upgrade traffic signals and lights, pave and restripe the intersection and widen the westbound lane of Industrial Way, or State Route 432, is set to run Monday through Aug. 31, reports city of Longview officials.

Through March 25, work is scheduled to be done Mondays through Thursdays, with no work on Fridays. Lanes won't be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. single lane closures on California Way, as well as westbound and eastbound Industrial Way should be expected, say city officials.

The city contracted with Advanced Excavating Specialist of Kelso to complete the work. Officials suggest drivers use alternate routes to avoid delays and visit www.mylongview.com for construction updates.

