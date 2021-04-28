Indoor cycling studio Ride and Shine opens May 8 in Longview

Fitness enthusiasts in Longview no longer will have to drive at least 30 minutes to visit a dedicated indoor cycling studio.

Ride and Shine Cycling Studio opens May 8 in Longview near Goodwill on 14th Avenue. The company has offered stationary bike rentals and online workout videos since last summer.

The new 2,000 square-foot studio offers instructor-led classes on up to 21 stationary spin bikes for about three sessions a day throughout the week in the mornings, afternoons and evenings. Bikes will be spaced 6 feet apart.

A class schedule will be posted Saturday on the company’s website.

The 45-minute in-person rides are led by spin instructors at a podium surrounded by candles in a darkened room, illuminated by green and blue lights.

Cyclists won’t just be climbing imaginary hills to work up a sweat, said owner Jill Lane.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Each rhythmic ride is set to a unique playlist featuring songs such as AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” or Cardi B’s “I Like It,” and cyclers will be driven to pound pedals with the songs’ beat, she said.

“It’s a party atmosphere,” Lane said. “You are out of the saddle most of class.”