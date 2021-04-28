 Skip to main content
Indoor cycling studio Ride and Shine opens May 8 in Longview
Indoor cycling studio Ride and Shine opens May 8 in Longview

Jill Lane

Owner Jill Lane smiles for a portrait Wednesday in Ride and Shine Cycling Studio's new space in Longview. The business opens May 8.

 Courtney Talak

Fitness enthusiasts in Longview no longer will have to drive at least 30 minutes to visit a dedicated indoor cycling studio.

Ride and Shine Cycling Studio opens May 8 in Longview near Goodwill on 14th Avenue. The company has offered stationary bike rentals and online workout videos since last summer.

The new 2,000 square-foot studio offers instructor-led classes on up to 21 stationary spin bikes for about three sessions a day throughout the week in the mornings, afternoons and evenings. Bikes will be spaced 6 feet apart.

A class schedule will be posted Saturday on the company’s website.

The 45-minute in-person rides are led by spin instructors at a podium surrounded by candles in a darkened room, illuminated by green and blue lights.

Cyclists won’t just be climbing imaginary hills to work up a sweat, said owner Jill Lane.

Each rhythmic ride is set to a unique playlist featuring songs such as AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” or Cardi B’s “I Like It,” and cyclers will be driven to pound pedals with the songs’ beat, she said.

“It’s a party atmosphere,” Lane said. “You are out of the saddle most of class.”

The studio will offer $10 drop-in rates on opening day. After that, rates will be $20 per class, $85 for five classes, $150 for 10 classes or $220 a month for unlimited visits. New customers also can buy a special of three classes for $30.

The studio entryway includes apparel and cold-press juices for sale. Attendees can rent cycling shoes and change clothes in dedicated rooms.

Lane is a 2011 graduate of Mark Morris High School. She returned to her alma mater after college to teach math.

Now, she’s out of the classroom for a full-time career at the studio.

“This is also where I grew up,” Lane said. “We’re a small town, but bringing big heart and energy.”

She started her new business during the pandemic’s economic shutdown. When she couldn’t bring customers to a studio, she rented the center’s spin bikes to clients.

Lane and her husband — Lower Columbia College Baseball Coach Eric Lane — delivered and assembled bikes for clients in Longview, Kalama and Vancouver, who then could watch more than 90 recorded rides led by Lane online.

Instructor demonstration

Owner Jill Lane demonstrates how she instructs class rides in her new athletic studio Ride and Shine Cycling on Thursday in Longview. The studio opens on May 8.

Lane filmed herself leading classes in her living room, as a sort of localized version of the Peloton — the popular at-home fitness company that sells stationary bikes and streams workout videos.

The pandemic proved to be the right time for the business. Lane said all the bikes were rented for at least eight months.

The studio will continue to offer virtual classes and limited bike rentals once the physical space is open. Renting a bike at home costs $150 a month, including access to recorded workout videos.

Customers can watch online videos without renting bikes for $49 a month. Videos are streamed at vimeo.com/rideandshine.

Lane, who is one of the studio’s seven instructors, encourages cyclists of any age and fitness level to join. At-home participants have ranged from kids up to 70-year-olds, she said.

Instructors will build participants’ endurance and confidence, she said.

“Your mind tends to give up before your legs do,” she said. “If you believe in yourself, you can be unstoppable.”

Eric Lane said Longview is ready for the specialty spin studio.

“This fitness experience is unlike anything else in the area,” he said. “Like the rest of the world, our community has endured a lot during the pandemic. We hope Ride and Shine can help promote positive energy and a sense of strong community.”

Ride and Shine Cycling Studio

Address: 1055 14th Ave., Longview

Hours: Hours vary. Check online May 1 for the schedule

Info: 360-200-3110, rideandshinestudio@gmail.com or rideandshinestudio.com

