Independence Day events in Lewis, Pacific, Grays Harbor, Thurston counties

The Chronicle has compiled a list of Independence Day celebrations across the area that are all family-friendly and designed to be packed full of fun.

Big Bottom Blast

Friday through Monday, July 4, all day

The Randle Firefighters Association will host a flea market behind the fire station July 1 through July 4, with fireworks at approximately 10 p.m. on July 3 at the White Pass School grounds, located at 516 Silverbrook Road.

Visit www.facebook.com/RandleFirefighters for more information.

The fireworks show is funded exclusively through community donations. Donations should be addressed to: Fireworks, P.O. Box 351, Randle.

Frances Schwingfest

Friday through Sunday

The Lewis-Pacific Swiss Society’s 57th annual Schwingfest will be held in Frances over the weekend, with events each day including dances, ice cream, breakfast, dinners, Swiss wrestling, stone throws, live music and an outdoor Catholic Mass on Sunday. For the full schedule of events, visit www.lpss.info/schwingfest.html.

Mineral Lake Celebration

Saturday, all day

The Mineral Lake Lions Den Campground will host a family-friendly celebration of “freedom and fishing” all day on the south shore of Mineral Lake. There will be fishing, prizes for kids, food and music guest Shore Lane Band in the evening.

Community Fireworks will be over the lake at around 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks in Packwood

Saturday, at dark

The fireworks show will be held at the Packwood Fire Department, 12953 U.S. Highway 12, Randle.

Oakville Parade and Car Show

Saturday, 11 a.m.

The Oakville Independence Day Parade and Scoot the Route Car Show will be held in Oakville on Saturday. Parade check-ins go from 8 to 10 a.m. There will also be vendors.

Visit the “Oakville WA Chamber of Commerce” on Facebook for more information.

Retro Rainier Celebration

Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.

Visit Wilkowski Park in Rainier for games for people of all ages, retail and food vendors, a glow stick dance party and more.

Oakville Junior Rodeo

Saturday and Sunday

The Independence Day parade in Oakville will be followed by the junior rodeo at the Oakville Regional Event Center, 7000 U.S. Highway 12, Oakville, by the high school. Admission is free. There will be barrel racing, bull riding, roping and much more. The rodeo continues on Saturday.

Competition is open to boys and girls ages 2 to 18 who are members of the Northwest Junior Rodeo Association.

Mossyrock Freedom Festival

Saturday and Sunday

Start the weekend off with a pancake breakfast and enjoy the parade. Check out the quilt show or cruise the many vendor displays. At 1 p.m. on Saturday there will be a pie eating contest.

A dog show will be held at 2 p.m.

There will be a 5K and 8K walk/run on Sunday and a ceremony to demonstrate proper flag retirement. There will be plenty of live music on both days.

Music starts at 6 p.m. at Klickitat Prairie Park, East State Street, Mossyrock. Visit mossyrockfestivals.org for a full calendar of events.

Saturday lineup:

6 to 7 p.m.: Hurts Like Hell

7:30 8:30 p.m.: Monty Ray Band

9 to 11 p.m.: Chris Jones Band

Music on Sunday:

6 to 7 p.m.: Kim Archer and Brian Feist

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: The Redneck Files

9 to 11 p.m.: Chris Guenther

Packwood’s Annual Chicken Barbecue

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Packwood Improvement Club will host its annual chicken barbecue simultaneously with one of Packwood’s Music in the Park events, featuring Bryson Evans. The cost of the barbecue is $12 for adults and $7 for children under the age of 12.

Centralia Summerfest

Sunday and Monday, July 4

Sunday events are at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds.

• All-day: safety city and bicycle traffic garden

• Noon to 4 p.m.: contests and activities

• Demolition Derby begins at 6 p.m. at the grandstands of the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. Tickets are sold at the gate. Box seats are available for presale at the fair office. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

• The fireworks display begins at about 10:30 p.m. Organized by the City of Centralia, the 2022 Summerfest Fireworks are Brought to you by the 520 BusinessPark, Centralia.

Monday, July 4 events are at Fort Borst Park in Centralia and downtown Centralia.

• "I Ran From The Cops" run begins at 8:30 a.m. at Fort Borst Park. Offered by the Centralia Police Officers Association.

• A SWAT Challenge will begin at 8:30 a.m. near Dick Scott Little League Field at Fort Borst Park.

• A tour of the Historic Borst Home with Beverly York begins at 10 a.m. at Fort Borst Park.

• The Summerfest Parade begins at 4 p.m. The parade will run from Centralia College Boulevard to Tower Avenue, north to Center Street, east to Pearl Street, south to Main Street and west to Ash Street.

Pe Ell Parade and Fireworks

Monday, July 4, all day

The streets of Pe Ell will close at 10 a.m. on Monday in preparation for a noon parade. Parade registration is free and anyone can register until June 30 — contact Jennifer at 360-291-2607. A fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. at Pe Ell School, located at 519 North Second St.

Free admission, food, crafts, balloonist and live vendors.

Yelm Community Celebration

Monday, July 4, all day

Enjoy a family fun-filled day with American Legion Post 164 in Yelm. There will be fireworks, fire trucks, food, music, games, Viking battles and educational and vendor booths.

Vader Fireworks Display and Celebration at 704 D St.

Monday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Games and food options will be available before the show. All festivities are located in the field behind the preschool.

Onalaska Fireworks

Monday, July 4, 10 p.m.

At the All In, 1783 state Route 508, Onalaska.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

