Incumbent, newcomers tout political records in race for state Senate

Takko’s laid back, unruffled attitude is not an approach to governing that seeks headlines, he said.

“You watch me in the Legislature, you won’t see me get up and rant and rave and give court speeches. I speak on the floor when it’s appropriate, when it’s something I care about. … I’m not out there because I want to wave the flag and say, ‘Look at me.’ I'm not in Olympia because I want to be the senator. I’m in Olympia because I want to try and get things done, and I think I’ve been really successful at it.”

His many years in the Legislature make him more familiar with the state lawmaking process than either of his contenders, and he’s not shy about confronting Wilson and Cormier about what he considers their misconceptions.

In a 90-minute interview with TDN’s editorial board, for example, Wilson shared his disdain for so-called ghost bills, or bills with a title or intent statement only. Wilson said ghost bills lack transparency, shut out the opposing party and violate ethics.

Takko rebutted Wilson’s argument as a “red herring.” Republicans used ghost bills in the past, long before they waged a slander campaign against them, and the substance that ends up in them has already been debated, he said.