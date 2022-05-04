Incoming young learners meet teachers at third annual Kinderpalooza

The driver swung open the yellow school bus doors, allowing a buzzing crowd of incoming students to jump aboard for their first bus ride at this year's Kinderpalooza.

The event Tuesday evening at Coweeman Middle School in Kelso saw 357 attendees who came with their children to meet their teachers, talk to the school nurses, get snacks and learn more about early learning options in the Kelso School District.

"We're excited to get to know the teachers, and get her on a school bus," said Makenzie Hougaard, who attended so she could consider transitional kindergarten for her 4-year-old daughter. "We thought that would be fun for her."

It was Hougaard's first Kinderpalooza, as her daughter is just about to enter the school system. She heard about the event from a mailed-in flyer and decided attending would help get the family acquainted with their school district.

Federal Title I funds and the state's Learning Assistance Program pay for Kinderpalooza, said event coordinator Jan Rauth. These programs set aside money for the district to host family outreach events, Kinderpalooza being a prime example.

Some people from the community and district, like the bus drivers, volunteered their time on Tuesday evening, she said.

"We all know the importance of parent-family engagement," Rauth said.

The event came as both Longview and Kelso districts are faced with dropping enrollment even after students returned to the classroom this school year.

Transitional kindergarten programs are relatively new and highly encouraged within the school district, said Kathy Kegler, a transitional kindergarten teacher at Barnes Elementary School.

Certified teachers and paraeducators set up a booth to speak to parents who had questions about the program, which hosts 90 students across six classrooms in the Kelso School District.

Kegler said the goal in these classrooms is to prepare them for kindergarten by teaching them some literacy and math skills, but also kindness and respect in the classroom.

"I cannot believe the growth my students have made," Kegler said.

Kristal Paul, transitional kindergarten teacher at Butler Acres Elementary School, said she has students who, at 4 years old, are able to write their names and some full sentences, a skill that will help them when they start as kindergarten students.

"They're just like sponges at that age ... They're making such tremendous progress," Paul said.

Applications to register 4-year-old children in transitional kindergarten opened April 25 and close Nov. 10, with classes set to begin Jan. 4, 2023. Each classroom has a limit of 15 students, and completing an application does not guarantee placement.

Booths for other early learning and community resources set up at Kinderpalooza so parents could ask about Preschool Pups, Kelso Virtual Academy, the family resource center and the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, said Kim Yore, director of teaching and learning.

"There are a lot more community resources this year, and it's a lot more organized," Yore said.

Attendance grew from last year's Kinderpalooza, which saw 303 families who checked in, Rauth said.

School nurses also attended to answer caregiver questions about their student's health, and district employees also were there to confirm for parents which school their student was zoned to attend.

"Parents can get their questions answered, and they have that personal connection before they get to school," said April Huff, registrar at Kelso Virtual Academy who helped with the booths at Kinderpalooza.

Parent Amanda Corbin said she came with her 5-year-old son to check out the Wallace Elementary School booth and give him a chance to ride the school bus.

"So far it's been good, it's interesting," Corbin said of her first Kinderpalooza. "I think at some point they should push to maybe have it at the schools so you can actually see inside. But overall it's a good idea."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.