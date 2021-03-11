In the bag: Kelso music students get special PPE to play instruments in-person

To accomplish that, district maintenance staff Roy Pennington had to spend hours in each band room, measuring how much air came in and how much air went out, calculating the cubic feet of air in each room and determining how many times per hour the air was exchanged.

Health guidelines say one time per hour is the bare minimum, but recommend three times per hour to play music. Nerland said that all classes passed the guideline, and only one of the classrooms had less than three exchanges. In the newer buildings, some classrooms had six and even nine exchanges per hour, she said.

Bands and choirs are allowed to play or sing for a half hour, then they have to take a break and wait for an air exchange to occur, to clear out any particles that may be in the room. Hartley and Wurst said in their rooms that’s a 15 minute break.

“I think, as most teachers would say, it was initially kind of challenging to get into a groove but once we got there it was awesome,” Wurst said.

Hartley said while students had a lot of questions about playing in person again – would it be hard, would it sound funny – they ultimately are taking it in stride. Wurst said he made sure to introduce the PPE with humor, to keep the students from feeling intimidated.