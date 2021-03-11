In the bag: Kelso music students get special PPE to play instruments in-person

After a year of playing her clarinet at home, Kelso High School senior Imani Reardon is back in band class after the district purchased special PPE for instruments, and it “feels so good.”
“It’s a lot easier than I thought it would be (to use the PPE),” Reardon said. “It’s nice to be getting back to normal and be able to play as a band.”
For woodwind instruments like flutes, saxophones and clarinets, the district purchased special bags that go over the entire instrument to contain aerosols that might come out of the holes under the keys, Kelso High School band teacher and district Music Coordinator Daniel Hartley said.
The bags have holes for students to put their hands in and then cinch closed. Brass instruments, like trumpets and tubas, have a cover that goes over the ends of the instruments. There are special masks that have slits in the front for the mouthpiece of the instrument, so students can remain masked while playing.
Percussionists simply wear a mask the whole time, Hartley said. At the elementary level, students mostly sing, Carrolls music teacher Angie Blum said, and they wear special three-layer medical masks. Everyone is also nine feet apart.
District spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the district spent $4,300 on instrument covers and masks, as they have to be made specially, and $110 for masks for choir and elementary music. The funds came from the district’s CARES Act dollars.
Reardon said the bags are “kind of weird, but honestly not as bad as I thought.”
“I thought it would be hard, but it sounds the same for the most part,” she said. “The hardest part is trying to get your hands inside the holes for the bag.”
Reardon said she was prepared to deal with much more to play her instrument in person again, even though Hartley made remote and hybrid learning as fun as possible.
“(Remote band) was definitely a challenge, but Mr. Hartley always made it really fun, even though in the beginning we were only working on warm ups and technical stuff and music theory,” she said. “He made sure we had time to connect with friends.”
Hartley said Zoom band presented several technical challenges, like lagging audio or unstable cameras.
“Everything had to slow down, including the rate of what we taught,” he said. “I think that’s true of every teacher. And the way we offered them instruction had to change.”
Blum said that flexibly and creativity were two of her watchwords.
“You have to be able to take anything from a water bottle to a pen and make music with it,” she said, adding that at the start of lessons she would send remote students on a “scavenger hunt” through their houses to find things to use as instruments.
“We’re rethinking the way that we’ve always done things to make it meaningful, as well as teaching within the pretty strict requirements for music,” Blum said.
Chris Wurst, Coweeman band teacher, said while remote lessons weren’t the same – “we want to hear our kids, that’s why we do what we do” – he liked knowing that band class was a bright spot in students’ days where they could do someone a little more interactive and physical.
The smaller class sizes mean he has a front-row seat to student’s lightbulb moments, which “you don’t always see in a classroom full of 30 or 40 kids.”
The best part of hybrid learning, the three teachers agreed, was rebuilding the feeling of a band family.
“When we moved kids back, my classroom felt like a middle school classroom again,” Wurst said.
Even when it’s her day to be at home, Reardon said the new drop mics in the band room bring the sound of the other students through her speakers so well “its almost like we’re there.”
“It’s not the same as being with everyone, but it’s still really inclusive and feels like you’re with a band again,” she said. “It feels really good.”
There’s much more to playing safely than the bags and masks, however. To meet health guidelines, the schools also had to know how many times per hour the air in each band room was fully exchanged.
To accomplish that, district maintenance staff Roy Pennington had to spend hours in each band room, measuring how much air came in and how much air went out, calculating the cubic feet of air in each room and determining how many times per hour the air was exchanged.
Health guidelines say one time per hour is the bare minimum, but recommend three times per hour to play music. Nerland said that all classes passed the guideline, and only one of the classrooms had less than three exchanges. In the newer buildings, some classrooms had six and even nine exchanges per hour, she said.
Bands and choirs are allowed to play or sing for a half hour, then they have to take a break and wait for an air exchange to occur, to clear out any particles that may be in the room. Hartley and Wurst said in their rooms that’s a 15 minute break.
“I think, as most teachers would say, it was initially kind of challenging to get into a groove but once we got there it was awesome,” Wurst said.
Hartley said while students had a lot of questions about playing in person again – would it be hard, would it sound funny – they ultimately are taking it in stride. Wurst said he made sure to introduce the PPE with humor, to keep the students from feeling intimidated.
“I say, ‘here’s your laundry bag, now put you flute in it,’ and they get a kick of out of it,” he said. “At the middle school level you just have to keep encouraging them and turn it into joke.”
Blum said as so many districts across the U.S. simply cancelled music this year, she’s grateful that Kelso cared enough to pay for the PPE and make it work for the kids.
“They love singing together and the looks on their faces the first time they could was precious,” she said.
Kelso music teachers have been more collaborative than ever before, Blum said, and Hartley added that the support of the district made all the difference.
“I take COVID very seriously, so I’m very thankful that our district had stepped up and got the right PPE and got everything we need to get back to our jobs and to do it safely,” he said. “I feel safe.”