In tense 2-1 vote, Port of Longview approves $38.1M budget, 10% tax drop

“And that doesn’t include any of the wind blades we’ve handled in the fourth quarter, or grains and soys EGT is pumping out to the Chinese,” Wilson told TDN after the meeting. “We are going to be filthy rich in the fourth quarter, and yet we played the blues.”

Wilson also noted that the port does not currently own part of the property where it plans to lay new tracks as part of the rail line expansion. And there are no new customers or partners signed on to help with the project, so there’s no clear estimation how many new jobs or how much more revenue the rail expansion would generate.

“What we have here is roughly an $80 million rail expansion project that every commissioner has agreed to. All three of us agree that rail growth and expansion is critical. The difference here is that I believe this project can in fact be spread out. There is no urgency,” Wilson said. “We have no paying customer. We have no partnerships. … Currently when the Port of Longview gets as busy as it can get, we will operate at 60% or 70% rail capacity. That’s not 90% or 100%. That’s no emergency.”