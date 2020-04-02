In second week of no dine-in options, local restaurants adjust to takeout

Those loyal customers help ease some of her financial anxiety, as do the federal and state assistance programs for hurting businesses, Millard said. She applied last week for an economic disaster loan through the Small Business Administration.

She’s also cut back hours and staff to save money. Employees who aren’t working are on standby, so they can apply for unemployment but can return to work once the situation improves, Millard said.

Millard is “toying with the idea of being closed,” but in its four decades of operations Pancake House has only closed for repairs.

“I just don’t know which is the better way to do it for my employees and for my business and for the community.”

Millard said she has emergency savings for a situation like this, which certainly helps.

“If restaurants have some savings built up for emergencies, they will be alright. They will hurt, definitely, but I think they will be able to reopen,” Millard said.

Eric Wright of Storyboard Delights said his shop also has “a little nest egg,” which should get the downtown Longview chocolate shop through the closure. Storyboard also has the advantage of using dry ingredients that don’t spoil quickly.