In second week of no dine-in options, local restaurants adjust to takeout

In a brief moment of levity last week, waitresses at the Pancake House accidentally served cups of syrup to a handful of takeout customers.
They’d confused the viscous, sugary liquid with coffee because both were warming in carafes on the coffee makers, said owner Dana Millard.
“We laughed about it. … And we figured that (solution) out right away: Put a different color on the syrup,” Millard said.
Traditionally a dine-in breakfast and lunch joint, the iconic Longview restaurant on California Way is adjusting to a new curbside pick-up model that allows it to continue serving customers, even as its dining area is closed by a statewide order. It’s one of dozens of Cowlitz County restaurants relying on to-go orders to generate income and stay open through the COVID-19 outbreak.
Although sales are down — causing some restaurant owners to worry about upcoming bills and survival — customers are still turning out to support their favorite food joints.
“I’ve got a lot of anxiety and stress inside because I don’t know where the money is going to come from next month. … We have to do this for a while to get better at it, but we are learning as we go,” Millard said. “But my customers seem very appreciative. They say, ‘Thank you for staying open. This is our Saturday morning ritual.’ ”
Those loyal customers help ease some of her financial anxiety, as do the federal and state assistance programs for hurting businesses, Millard said. She applied last week for an economic disaster loan through the Small Business Administration.
She’s also cut back hours and staff to save money. Employees who aren’t working are on standby, so they can apply for unemployment but can return to work once the situation improves, Millard said.
Millard is “toying with the idea of being closed,” but in its four decades of operations Pancake House has only closed for repairs.
“I just don’t know which is the better way to do it for my employees and for my business and for the community.”
Millard said she has emergency savings for a situation like this, which certainly helps.
“If restaurants have some savings built up for emergencies, they will be alright. They will hurt, definitely, but I think they will be able to reopen,” Millard said.
Eric Wright of Storyboard Delights said his shop also has “a little nest egg,” which should get the downtown Longview chocolate shop through the closure. Storyboard also has the advantage of using dry ingredients that don’t spoil quickly.
“The main cost of chocolate making is labor, so if we don’t have to pay for labor … our costs drop to zero and it’s just rent,” Wright said. “We are at the best of all possible worlds for just floating.”
Storyboard halted operations for two weeks to “make sure we were totally healthy to be serving people food and delivering,” Wright said. This weekend they are restarting online sales for curbside pickup or delivery.
The shop has several pre-orders for the new “morale boxes,” filled with sweets and uplifting quotes.
“It was mainly members of the community who like us and wanted to support us. It wasn’t that people were looking online trying to find ... a chocolate fix,” Wright said. “ It was cool because the community itself said, ‘Hey, I like you and I don’t want you to go under.’ ”
And Storyboard intends to return that support with a “buy one, give one free” deal on the morale boxes, so customers can give their friends an family an emotional boost during these challenging times, Wright said.
“We aren’t looking to make a huge profit right now. We are looking to stay afloat and help the community get through this.”
Kelli Busack, co-owner of Antidote Taphouse, says she’s staying open for takeout despite any social media criticism so essential workers clocking long hours at the local mills and grocery stores can get an after-work beer and dinner.
“I know there are a lot of people on Facebook that say, ‘You were told to shut down. … Why are you still open? You’re spreading the virus,’ ” Busack said. “My question back to them always is, ‘Who is feeding the workers?’ ”
Antidote offered takeout before the dine-in restrictions took effect, so Busack said it’s been an easy adjustment. The biggest changes are stricter cleaning regiments and a downsized staff, with most employees on standby.
“Nobody has complained,” Busack said. “Of course they filed for unemployment. Of course they’d like to come back to work. But of course they understand.”
Antidote’s main challenge has been losing its “friendly environment.”
“It’s hard to train your customers to stay six feet apart … because they want to sit and visit. They want it to be casual like normal, but we are on such a heightened alert about sanitizing,” Busack said.
So is the Kelso Theatre Pup and the Backstage Cafe. Owner Mike Julian said his staff wipe down door knobs every time someone new drops in for a to-go order.
“You’re constantly wiping and sterilizing everything,” he said.
Adjusting to the takeout-only model has been “very difficult” because food vendors are low on fresh produce and some employees asked not to work out COVID-19 concerns, he said.
“And on top of it all you aren’t really doing enough business to keep going,” Julian said.
Julian is sticking to his business plan, he said, and he’s confident the Italian restaurant and movie theater can survive — and maybe emerge stronger.
For example, staying open increases his restaurant’s recognition in the community, despite it’s “out of sight, out of mind” location off the main roadways, he said.
“I think there is a lot of love going around, people trying to help out the neighbors and keep businesses open,” Julian said. “I just hope if we keep the doors open, keep it relevant and keep people working who want to work, that it will all work out in the end.”
