In repeat of past, conservation groups challenge new dam management plan

Courts “threw out” the last plan in 2016, True said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“And unfortunately, this new plan is not really materially different than the one the court threw out in 2016,” True said. “What this plan does is say, ‘We will be OK because what we will do under this plan is a little bit better than what we would do under the old plan. But the old plan itself was illegal, and a little bit better is really not what the law says needed to be looked at.”

True added that the point of the 60-day notice letter is to give the federal agencies “a chance to figure out how they want to fix things.”

“They may not do that, of course. They have not in the past.”

Conservationists favor the idea of breaching four dams — Ice Harbor, Little Goose, Lower Monumental and Lower Granite — on the Snake River in eastern Washington. But the latest lawsuit announcement makes it clear that dam removal is the only option these groups believe will restore struggling salmon populations, said Miller, the director of the utilities coalition.

Such a move could devastate the power industry and jack up utility bills, he said. It would also disrupt the region’s river navigation and commerce system, which local ports use heavily for grain shipments.