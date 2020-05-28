In-person indoor religious services allowed under new Phase 2 rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Churches and other religious organizations can hold in-person indoor services at limited capacity under new Phase 2 guidelines the state released Wednesday.

Indoors services are limited to 25% capacity or 50 individuals, whichever is less (excluding organization staff.)

The state requirements announced by Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday advise that services should continue to be held remotely or drive-in if possible.

Religious organizations can also provide in-home services or counseling inside a person's residence with up to five total individuals (excluding staff.)

Services included under these regulations include all worship services, religious study classes, ceremonies, religious holiday celebrations, weddings and funerals.

Organizations are strongly encouraged to keep a log of attendees at each services or counseling session, and to keep that log for at least two weeks.

Counties still in Phase 1 can hold outdoor services for up to 100 individuals, who should follow physical distancing and wear facial coverings.

The state approved Cowlitz County for Phase 2 on Saturday. Businesses eligible for reopening can only do so after they can implement the state guidelines.

This story will be expanded.

