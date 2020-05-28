You are the owner of this article.
In-person indoor religious services allowed under new Phase 2 rules
The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Churches and other religious organizations can hold in-person indoor services at limited capacity under new Phase 2 guidelines the state released Wednesday. 

 Indoors services are limited to 25% capacity or 50 individuals, whichever is less (excluding organization staff.)

The state requirements announced by Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday advise that services should continue to be held remotely or drive-in if possible. 

Religious organizations can also provide in-home services or counseling inside a person's residence with up to five total individuals (excluding staff.) 

Services included under these regulations include all worship services, religious study classes, ceremonies, religious holiday celebrations, weddings and funerals. 

Organizations are strongly encouraged to keep a log of attendees at each services or counseling session, and to keep that log for at least two weeks. 

Counties still in Phase 1 can hold outdoor services for up to 100 individuals, who should follow physical distancing and wear facial coverings.

The state approved Cowlitz County for Phase 2 on Saturday. Businesses eligible for reopening can only do so after they can implement the state guidelines.

This story will be expanded. 

