In helping his brother, Kelso man starts 'chain reaction' of kidney donations

“Once Josh donated, and the doctors took the kidney out of him, it immediately started the process of three other people donating, which led to three other people getting new kidneys and getting a new chance at life,” his mom said.

The donation chain almost hiccuped when a medical problem with Zack’s leg removed him from the donor wait list. He has to wait for clearance from the doctors before he can get back on the list and receive a transplant.

Zack said he should hear back from the doctors next week.

“There was a moment there when we weren’t sure what would happen because Zack wasn’t cleared to complete his part of it. … Part of what helped Josh make the decision to move forward was knowing there was a recipient on the other end who was waiting for a kidney,” his mother said. “If Josh backed out, what would that mean for that kid and his family?”

So Josh forged ahead. As it worked out, the program allows Zack to hold off the transplant until he is medically cleared, and “as soon as his clearance comes through, the process picks right back up,” Angie Reynolds said.