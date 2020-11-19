 Skip to main content
ilani to stay open; Cowlitz County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases
Disabled games & sanitizing station

This file photo from May shows the Cowlitz Tribe’s ilani casino resort in Ridgefield shortly after it reopened following a nearly two-month closure because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Some safety measures include mandatory masks for customers and staff, sanitizing stations and disabled games to allow for social distancing between chairs.

 Courtney Talak

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe on Thursday announced it will keep its ilani casino resort in north Clark County open amid rising COVID-19 cases in the region. 

“As the state of Washington works to face growing challenges presented by COVID-19, the health, safety, and stability of the Cowlitz people remains our number one priority," said Tribal Chairman Philip Harju in a statement. "Because of this, Cowlitz Tribe has made the decision to keep ilani Resort open while maintaining extensive health and safety protocols." 

The Cowlitz Tribe has sovereign rights and is not required to follow the state’s COVID-19 restrictions with ilani.

The casino resort is diligently adhering to the best health and safety practices established by the CDC and local health authorities, according to the tribe. 

The Ridgefield-area casino is an essential tribal operation that keeps many other vital programs running, including health and human services, according to the tribe's statement. The resort is also a stable source of income to approximately 1,500 employees, the statement said. 

"We are grateful for ilani in the role it plays in Cowlitz Tribe’s continued commitment to the health, safety, and economic stability of the Cowlitz community," Harju said. 

Clark County reported 162 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 7,080. The county recorded 254.5 new cases per 100,000 people in the most recent complete two-week period. 

Cowlitz County Thursday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,181. As of Friday, 747 of those cases were considered recovered. Seven virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county. 

The county recorded 207 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10.

COVID-19 activity increased dramatically starting in late October, according to the county health department's Thursday data report. The number of average cases per day more than doubled since the end of October, rising from six to seven per day to 19 to 20 per day the week of Nov. 6. 

Cases have increased more than testing, according to the report. More than 10% of COVID-19 tests administered to Cowlitz County residents from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7 came back positive, well above the 2% the state recommends to  demonstrate adequate testing levels. 

Healthcare providers in the county, as well as the across the state, need to increase the number of COVID-19 tests taken to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the report. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

