ilani to stay open; Cowlitz County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe on Thursday announced it will keep its ilani casino resort in north Clark County open amid rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

“As the state of Washington works to face growing challenges presented by COVID-19, the health, safety, and stability of the Cowlitz people remains our number one priority," said Tribal Chairman Philip Harju in a statement. "Because of this, Cowlitz Tribe has made the decision to keep ilani Resort open while maintaining extensive health and safety protocols."

The Cowlitz Tribe has sovereign rights and is not required to follow the state’s COVID-19 restrictions with ilani.

The casino resort is diligently adhering to the best health and safety practices established by the CDC and local health authorities, according to the tribe.

The Ridgefield-area casino is an essential tribal operation that keeps many other vital programs running, including health and human services, according to the tribe's statement. The resort is also a stable source of income to approximately 1,500 employees, the statement said.

"We are grateful for ilani in the role it plays in Cowlitz Tribe’s continued commitment to the health, safety, and economic stability of the Cowlitz community," Harju said.