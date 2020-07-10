ilani confirms second casino worker tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ilani casino in north Clark County confirmed its second case in a worker late last week, according to a July 4 company email.

The casino reopened on May 27, after a 70-day closure. The Cowlitz Tribe has sovereign rights and is not required to follow the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan with ilani.

ilani, which is just west of La Center, first announced a case in a worker in early June.

A statement from ilani CEO Kara Fox-LaRose said the first positive case has recovered and returned to work. The newest case and co-workers who are close contacts have been isolated.

“ilani has been reopened for a full six weeks and, while having one of the largest workforces in Clark County, we have had just two positive COVID-19 cases, three weeks apart,” Fox-LaRose said.

After ilani’s first case was confirmed, two workplace complaints were electronically filed with the Washington office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.

“There was an outbreak of coronavirus, and they have yet to clean the environment where the person was located,” a notice of allegations reads. “They are not monitoring the amount of people allowed in the establishment … exposing people to coronavirus.”