Ilani casino shuts down, Fibre Federal curtails main branch banking

The Port of Longview administrative offices have closed. Fibre Federal Credit Union is limiting access to its main branch and operations center in Longview. And the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has closed its Ilani Casino in North Clark County in response to the coronavirus outbreak and calls and orders for social distancing.

It was, in a sense, hardly a surprised that that sprawling casino closed in light of Gov. Jay Inslee's order shuting down entertainment venues and prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people. But it is an example of the far-reaching impact the outbreak will have on the region's economy.

"Due to this emergent public health crisis, I am sorry to share that we have reached the difficult decision to temporarily cease operations at Ilani through March 31st. Given the rapid evolution of the situation, this is clearly the most prudent step that we can take to protect our guests, our staff and their families, and as responsible members of a global community," Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of the casino, said on the casino's website.

She said the nearby Cowlitz Crossing Fuel and Convenience Store will remain open and fully functional during the closure and will introduce full service at the pumps beginning on Friday.