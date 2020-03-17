Ilani casino shuts down, Fibre Federal curtails main branch banking

The Port of Longview administrative offices have closed. Fibre Federal Credit Union is limiting access to its main branch and operations center in Longview. And the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has closed its Ilani Casino in North Clark County in response to the coronavirus outbreak and calls and orders for social distancing.
It was, in a sense, hardly a surprised that that sprawling casino closed in light of Gov. Jay Inslee's order shuting down entertainment venues and prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people. But it is an example of the far-reaching impact the outbreak will have on the region's economy.
"Due to this emergent public health crisis, I am sorry to share that we have reached the difficult decision to temporarily cease operations at Ilani through March 31st. Given the rapid evolution of the situation, this is clearly the most prudent step that we can take to protect our guests, our staff and their families, and as responsible members of a global community," Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of the casino, said on the casino's website.
She said the nearby Cowlitz Crossing Fuel and Convenience Store will remain open and fully functional during the closure and will introduce full service at the pumps beginning on Friday.
Fibre Federal, one of the area's largest financial institutions, closed its Main Branch lobby at 822 Commerce Ave. and Operations Center to all members of the public except by limited appointments for certain services. The restrictions took effect Tuesday and are indefinite.
Appointment examples for the Main lobby include safe deposit box visits, certain loan signings, and merchant deposits. Members have been asked to call 360-575-5706 for appointments.
The drive through at Main branch will function normally but with extended hours — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with one designated walk-up lane. The ATMs and night drop at the main branch also will remain be available.
The Port of Longview closed its administrative offices, but dock and terminal work will continue normally, the agencuy announced
All five Longview/Kelso Fibre Federal branches will remain open, but the credit union is asking custojers to use online banking as much as possible.
Here is an updated list of COVID-19 related closures:
Events and meetings canceled or postponed:
- The Children’s Discovery Museum will be closed through the end of the month.
The Alcove Gallery at 526 Commerce Ave., Longview, is closed until further notice.
The Columbian Artists Association has postponed the Spring Show set for April 4-12 at the Kelso Red Lion.
WordFest events, held monthly at Cassava in Longview, are suspended until further notice.
Love Street Playhouse in Woodland has postponed its upcoming production of "Lend Me a Tenor.
- Kelso City Council meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- ESD 112 Regional High School Art Show reception, Wednesday.
- Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum Salty Talk presentation by Robert Michael Pyle, Thursday.
- R.A. Long (athletic) Hall of Fame ceremony, Friday. Those scheduled for induction this year will be carried over to the ceremony next year.
- Castle Rock High School Class of 1966 reunion, 3 p.m. Friday.
- Safe Kids Lower Columbia car seat clinic, Saturday.
- Emergency Support Shelter Annual Fundraising Breakfast, March 25. Tentative plan to reschedule for the end of May.
- Dino Doozer Masquerade Ball, March 28.
- Three Rivers Christian School has canceled its annual mission trips planned for the last week of March.
- Kiwanis of Kelso Longview “Got Talent?” fundraiser, April 26.
- Longview/Kelso Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group March meeting.
- Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife hunter education classes, field days, clinics, outdoor skills workshops, angler education training, Family Fishing events and other volunteer-led activities until at least April 13. Participants will receive refunds for any paid classes or workshops. Registration for future classes postponed until further notice.
- Stageworks Northwest has postponed productions of “Clue on Stage” and “Arsenic and Old Lace,” and the guest screening of the film “Another Cabin Massacre.”
- AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services canceled until further notice.
- Cowlitz Pomona Grange has canceled the regular monthly meeting for the month of March.
- The Sons of Norway is canceling all events and meetings in March and April.
- Community Arts Workshop at Lower Columbia CAP closed until further notice.
- Youth and Family Link programs.
- YMCA closing.
- Kelso and Longview senior centers are closing and suspending activities.
- Longview-Kelso Community Concerts has indefinitely postponed its March 29 Sons of Serendip concert.
Services changed or disrupted:
- The Longview, Kelso, Kalama, Castle Rock and Woodland libraries are closed until further notice.
- WSDOT has suspended its free coffee volunteer program at safety rest areas until further notice.
- Cowlitz PUD will close its public lobby effective Monday. The utility will maintain regular staffing and hours for customer service available at the drive-thru window, by phone or online.
- The City of Rainier will restrict public access to city offices. The city asks residents to pay utility bills online, by mail or in the drop box outside of City Hall. Payment due dates for this billing cycle have been extended to May 1.
- Department of Corrections suspended visitations at all correctional facilities in the state. The Cowlitz County Jail also suspended on-site visitation. The county department is working on an agreement with the inmate phone service provider so each inmate can make two free calls a week and one free video call each week for the next 30 days. The department also suspended all volunteer visits and educational classes.
- Lower Columbia CAP changed its monthly food distribution to a drive-by model. Agency staff and volunteers on Tuesday will be posted behind the Help Warehouse (1526 Commerce Ave., Longview) and direct participants where to collect their food.
- Kalama Helping Hand changed its 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday food distribution to a drive-thru system with pre-packaged food bags. It will no longer take clothing and household item donations, and the clothing room will be closed until further notice.
- Friends of Skamokawa River Life Interpretive Center closed Friday until further notice.
- Kaiser Permanente is postponing all elective surgeries.
- Port of Kalama closed its administrative office, parks and Interpretive Center.
Businesses/offices closed/modified
- Happy Kids Dentistry
- The Daily News (newspaper will continue to publish)
- Twin City Laundry no longer self-serve, but it is open for business to customers who drop off laundry.
- Cascade Natural Gas announced that, due to coronavrus-related work hardships, it wil not disconnect customers for nonpayment and ios seeking state permission to waive late fees.
Government activities
- Cowlitz County sheriff’s office has suspended all fingerprinting.
- The City of Rainier has canceled municipal court this month.
- Lower Columbia College is conducting classes online only.
- The Cowlitz Department of Public Works is open by appointment only for specific services, including permits, development review, and new account setup for water/sewer and solid waste. Self-service documents are online at: http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/235/Public-Works. Email completed documents to: publicworks@co.cowlitz.wa.us. For appointments, call 360-577-3030.
- The Cowlitz Assessor’s. Auditor and Treasurer’s offices are closed to in-person services. Property appraisals will be done from a vehicle or the sidewalk. The deadline for updating senior/disabled exemptions has been extended to June 30. For information or assistance, call 360-577-3010 or email assessor@co.cowlitz.wa.us
- Castle Rock City Hall is closed to walk-in visitors. City Council meetings will have abbreviated agendas.
- All Wahkiakum County government offices are closed. People needing to do business with any of them should call. Notices have been posted on doors and the county website will be updated.